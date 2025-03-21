Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, March 20, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Celebrity chef appointed to Huntington Beach City Council after police clear council chambers
- Two candidates emerge in race to fill vacant seat on Newport-Mesa Unified board of trustees
- Jack comes back: Nicklaus delights crowd in return to Newport Beach
- Whittier Elementary students celebrate newfound skills, confidence at after-school swim program’s graduation
Inside
- Obituary: Fran Ursini, proprietor and patriarch of Newport Rib Co., lived ‘Big’
- Sage Hill girls’ basketball falls in final minute of Division I state final
