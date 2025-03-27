Huntington Beach employee injured in second city-vehicle-involved crash this week

A Huntington Beach Public Works truck was hit Wednesday morning at Goldenwest Street and Slater Avenue by a car that reportedly ran a red light, police reported.

A Huntington Beach employee was hospitalized with minor injuries Wednesday morning after a public works truck was struck by a vehicle that reportedly ran a red light at Goldenwest Street and Slater Avenue — the second city-employee-involved crash this week.

Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla confirmed Thursday officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. regarding a collision involving four vehicles, including the city truck and a red 2014 Kia Niro crossover vehicle.

Officers determined the Kia was traveling southbound on Goldenwest and crossed into the intersection at a red light, crashing into the work vehicle, which had been driving west on Slater.

The colliding vehicles ensnared two other vehicles that had been driving in the area at the time of the incident, and the truck ultimately landed on its side. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the city employee to a nearby hospital, Cuchilla said.

While his condition was not immediately known Thursday, Cuchilla described the employee’s injuries as minor.

Wednesday’s incident marks the second time this week a Huntington Beach employee was involved in a vehicle crash while on duty. A police officer driving in a marked patrol car was reportedly driving near Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue Sunday at around 10:15 p.m. when it was struck by a black Kia sedan.

Six individuals were hospitalized following Sunday’s collision, although it is unknown whether the officer was injured. City News Service reported the police SUV sustained front-end damage, while a side door of the Kia was also damaged.