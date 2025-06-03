20-year-old woman fatally shot in Costa Mesa ID’d, suspect at large

Police are searching for leads in a homicide case, after reporting a 20-year-old Huntington Beach woman was fatally shot on the 1500 block of Lukup Lane Monday night.

Costa Mesa police are searching for leads in a homicide case, with the suspect still at large, after publicly identifying a 20-year-old woman who was found shot on a sidewalk Monday night and later died from her injuries.

The incident took place shortly before 11:15 p.m. on the 1500 block of Lukup Lane, a small street lined with residential complexes located roughly between the Costa Mesa Country Club and Harbor Boulevard, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Police responded to the area and found a woman — later identified as Monserrat Colorado, of Huntington Beach — who appeared to be suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid until Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue personnel arrived on scene.

Colorado was transported to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to her injuries, according to the report.

While police believe Colorado may have known her attacker, no information about the suspect’s identity was released to the public as of Tuesday morning, pending an active investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide, or who may have witnessed events leading up to or following the incident, is asked to contact Costa Mesa Police Det. Ron Stocking at (714) 754-5392 or Sgt. Jake Jacobi at (714) 754-5352.