Laguna Beach rainbow lifeguard tower fitted with plaque honoring ‘Bud’

The rainbow lifeguard tower at West Street Beach in Laguna Beach includes an honorary plaque for E.H. “Bud” Loewenguth, who is credited with fostering a welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community.

Laguna Beach has several displays of public support for the LGBTQ+ community, the installation of a rainbow lifeguard tower at West Street beach is now one of the more recent developments.

Leaders in the LGBTQ+ community pushed for further recognition of a local person they believe to be a pioneer in providing a welcoming atmosphere at the beach.

A plaque placed on the lifeguard tower pays tribute to Bud Loewenguth, whose home overlooked the sand at what became a known gay beach in Orange County.

“The celebration began in the late 1960s and 1970s, thanks to the vision of E.H. “Bud” Loewenguth,” the text on the plaque reads. “It was Bud’s warmth and hospitality that transformed “West Street Beach” into a welcoming haven for LGBTQI+ individuals and their allies. His kindness, both at his home above and on the sands below, fostered a vibrant inclusive environment that drew locals and visitors alike. Over the decades it has grown into a cherished destination for all.”

Craig Cooley, president of Laguna Beach Pride 365, worked with Jim Dewey to bring about the recognition. Cooley said the organization covered the cost for the signage and the city installed it.

A plaque explaining the rainbow colors of diversity and honoring E.H. ‘Bud’ Loewenguth at the lifeguard tower at West Street beach in Laguna Beach. (Courtesy of Laguna Beach Pride 365)

“A lot of people might not understand the purpose of the rainbow, why it’s on that particular beach and how it all came about,” Cooley said. “The plaque is intended to explain that, pay tribute to the people who started the whole ‘craze,’ established it, and that’s part of the heritage. You go back to someone who was thoughtful enough to create a space for the community that was, at the time, very marginalized. It’s blossomed into a space that’s welcoming for everyone and [you] still feel safe in.”

The Pride flag has flown during the month of June in Laguna Beach since the City Council voted unanimously in favor of hoisting the colors in 2019. Cooley has often rallied around the aspect of inclusivity, referring to the banner as the “rainbow flag of diversity.”

Laguna Beach Pride 365 kicked off the month with a drag bingo brunch at Mozambique on Sunday, hosted by local drag queen Endora. Cooley said the venue was sold out, adding that approximately 20% of the proceeds from the event would benefit the Friendship Shelter.

The organization is also planning a rainbow flag “festooning” distribution on Friday in downtown Laguna Beach. Volunteers will hand out the flags to local businesses, starting along Forest Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Laguna Beach Pride 365 also listed Pride Night games at Angel Stadium on June 10 and at Dodger Stadium on June 13 among the group’s upcoming events on its website.