Huntington Beach surf dog Petey emerges as a champion

Petey, a West Highland terrier, keeps his balance as he crashes through the whitewater during the 27th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional surf dog competition at Huntington State Beach on Friday.

Petey the Surf Dog is a West Highland White terrier who turns 5 in August.

Trainer Kay DeLoach put him on a surfboard before his first birthday. That’s what you do in Huntington Beach, right?

DeLoach and Petey are both locals. After a big victory Friday, Petey made Surf City proud.

Koa, a chocolate lab, steps to the nose of his board with help from owner Kristina Welsh during the 27th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional surf dog competition at Huntington State Beach on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Advertisement

He won the small dog title at the 27th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional surf dog competition at Huntington State Beach.

Koa, a 10-year-old female Labrador from Carlsbad, won the large dog title.

This is the first victory in his hometown for Petey. DeLoach said she has entered him in the Huntington Beach event a few times, but he had never made the podium until now.

“A lot has to do with the waves,” she said of her 18-pound bundle of joy. “He’s a very confident dog, and he likes it. If we’ve got good waves, he’ll surf well.”

Carson, a terrier mix, keeps his feet firmly planted on the board during a long ride at the 27th annaul Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional surf dog competition at Huntington State Beach on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Petey did so in the event, held south of Brookhurst Street. He advanced to the finals after qualifying with a good performance in a 10-minute preliminary heat.

Petey edged Carson, a terrier mix from Long Beach, in the small dog final. Dogs are judged on the length of their ride, wave size, confidence and style.

DeLoach is proud that Petey, a rescue dog, won. She oversees Westie Rescue of Orange County, an organization that has placed more than 650 dogs, she said.

Koa, meanwhile, stayed excited throughout the competition. She would bark profusely, even during her rides.

Derby, a goldendoodle, stays on his board to the beach for a high-scoring ride during the 27th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional surf dog competition at Huntington State Beach on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Koa beat Derby, a 12-year-old goldendoodle from San Diego that’s retiring from surf dog competitions after this year, in the large dog finals.

After the scores were released, Koa’s trainer, Kristina Welsh, received a big hug from Derby’s trainer, Kioni “Kentucky” Gallahue, whom she called an inspiration.

Welsh knelt on the surfboard after the win, seemingly in disbelief, as Koa happily barked beside her.

“This is probably one of the most special days of my life,” Welsh said. “My dog had cancer a few years ago, and she beat it. To be able to be here with her right now and do this, it’s just incredibly special. She’s my soul mate, you know. She’s everything.”

Charlie Surfs Up, a yellow Lab, keeps his feet firmly planted on the board and the goggles on his face during the 27th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional surf dog competition at Huntington State Beach on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Welsh is originally from Oregon and works long hours as a veterinarian. She said the surf dog community has given her a great friendship base in general.

As for Koa?

“She doesn’t have an ‘off’ button,” Welsh said.

Petey, a West Highland White Terrier from Huntington Beach, keeps his balance in the whitewater during Friday’s competition at Huntington State Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge, a free event which welcomes spectators, runs through Saturday at Huntington State Beach. The event headquarters is located between Beach Boulevard and Newland Street.

Saturday’s schedule, starting at 10:30 a.m., includes competitions in agility, diving dog, freestyle flying disc, fetch it and weave.

For those who want more of a canine fix, the Purina Eastern Regional competition airs Sunday at 10 a.m. on NBC. This weekend’s Western Regional competition will be on TV later this summer.