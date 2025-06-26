Laguna Beach City Council adopts $162-million budget for new fiscal year

Some revenue enhancements the Laguna Beach City Council has implemented include the formation of the tourism marketing district, parking and traffic enforcement measures and an increase in community development fees.

The Laguna Beach City Council this week adopted the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with city officials presenting a balanced budget for the year ahead.

The general fund, the city’s primary operating budget, has $98.2 million in planned expenditures, while the estimated revenue and associated transfers combine to amount to $96.8 million. A balance sheet provided in the staff report also shows the city will have a carry-over balance of approximately $1.4 million in the general fund on July 1.

It’s the bulk of a $162-million budget for operating costs and capital improvement funds. City staffers have appropriated $63.9 million for all other funds, including nearly $25 million for wastewater projects, $9.7 million to the parking fund and $8.7 million for transit matters.

There is also a general fund reserve of 20%, or $17.3 million, city staff said.

The city has set aside $3.9 million for wildfire mitigation and fire safety. While the future use of those funds is yet to be determined, a portion of it is expected to be put toward fuel modification efforts in Bluebird Canyon.

Public Works Department priorities include the waste master plan, preparation for Fire Station No. 4 in South Laguna and improvements to Promenade on Forest.

Mayor Pro Tem Mark Orgill and Councilman Bob Whalen have also been serving on a revenue enhancement ad hoc committee.

“It’s really to identify revenue enhancement strategies, including a potential ballot measure for November of 2026 to support general city services and programs,” Assistant City Manager Gavin Curran said.

Beneficiaries of those efforts, Curran added, could include the community and environmental stewardship program, wildfire mitigation and fire safety, projects in the facilities masters plan, and the continued undergrounding of utility lines.

Curran named some revenue enhancements the council has implemented that have not required voter approval, including the formation of the tourism marketing district, parking and traffic enforcement measures and an increase in community development fees.

Raising parking rates and putting in additional metered parking spots around town is being explored, although exercising either option would require Coastal Commission approval.

“The ad hoc [committee] looks at all of those strategies but also is looking at a potential voter-approved revenue measure that could include a sales tax measure, a transient occupancy tax measure, a business license tax measure, so those things are also being looked at,” Curran added.

City staff also plan to survey the community in September to gauge residents’ priorities and willingness to entertain new taxes.

A 15-month agreement with the Municipal Employees’ Assn. also received approval, providing miscellaneous staff with a 3.5% salary increase that goes into effect next month and a 1.5% salary increase in July 2026. The negotiations also included three days of holiday closure between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Salary schedules were also updated. The city manager received a 3.3% salary adjustment, while police captains and lieutenants saw a 5% adjustment in their salary range.

The council also gave the city manager the authority to purchase vehicles within the budget that have been competitively bid without returning to the panel for approval.