Commencement 2019: Back Bay/Monte Vista High School graduation

Back Bay/Monte Vista High School in Costa Mesa bid farewell to its Class of 2019 during a graduation ceremony Thursday at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach.
Other high schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, as well as Laguna Beach High School, also held their graduations Thursday.
Early College High School held its ceremony May 30, and campuses in the Huntington Beach Union High School District held theirs June 12 and 13.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for public high schools in Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Laguna Beach.