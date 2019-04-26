Newport Boat Show launches at Lido Marina Village

This week is a good time to buy a yacht, or at least go window-shopping.
The 46th annual Newport Boat Show at Lido Marina Village kicked off Thursday with more than 200 vessels, from luxury cruisers to sportfishers to dinghies. Vendors also brought an array of accessories, services and toys.
The show continues through Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 per day, or $10 with military ID. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.
Lido Marina Village is at 3432 Via Oporto. For more information, visit newportinwaterboatshow.co.