Halecrest Park cook-off serves up chili while remembering late Costa Mesa employee

By Daily Pilot staff
Nov 17, 2018 | 5:05 PM
Suzie Smith, left, and Anka Duley eat a sample of chili during the annual Halecrest Park Chili Cook Off in Costa Mesa on Saturday. This year’s cook-off was dedicated to Brad Long, a longtime Costa Mesa city employee who died last November. (Photo by Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Costa Mesa’s Halecrest Park turned up the heat Saturday during its annual chili cook-off.

The latest edition of the popular community event featured an assortment of vendors, live music and, of course, a lineup of spicy chili recipes to savor.

This year’s cook-off was dedicated to Brad Long, a longtime Costa Mesa city employee who died last November.

Tricia Wilkinson, right, offers a taste of her “Momma's Chili” to Megan Pisciotti, left, and Shannon Quinnduring the annual Halecrest Park Chili Cook Off on Saturday.
Tricia Wilkinson, right, offers a taste of her “Momma's Chili” to Megan Pisciotti, left, and Shannon Quinnduring the annual Halecrest Park Chili Cook Off on Saturday. (Photo by Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“Brad supported Halecrest Park for many years and would enter the chili cook-off with his fellow city employees,” organizers wrote on a Facebook page for the event. “He had a theme for every year. His smile and warmth to all was what our cook-off is all about. We will miss you this year, Brad, but we will never forget you and your smile.”

Halecrest Park is at 3107 Killybrooke Lane.

Gary Smart, left, and Jacquie Blair share a laugh during the annual Halecrest Park Chili Cook Off on Saturday.
Gary Smart, left, and Jacquie Blair share a laugh during the annual Halecrest Park Chili Cook Off on Saturday. (Photo by Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
