Costa Mesa Planning Commission to review plans for marijuana distribution facility

Another permit request for a proposed marijuana distribution facility will go before the Costa Mesa Planning Commission on Monday.
As envisioned, Shelf Life Inc. would operate the facility out of a 1,907-square-foot space within an existing industrial building at 3505 Cadillac Ave., Unit O-107, and “distribute pre-packaged cannabis products and source material produced by licensed cannabis manufacturers and cultivators — including flower, oils, waxes, beverages and similar products,” according to a staff report in the commission agenda.
No cannabis extraction or manufacturing would take place at this site, that report states.
If approved, Shelf Life would be the 23rd marijuana business to receive a conditional use permit under voter-approved Measure X — which allows firms that research, test, process and manufacture some marijuana products to set up shop in a specified section of the city north of South Coast Drive and west of Harbor Boulevard.
Cultivation and retail sale of marijuana products remain prohibited citywide.
Receiving a conditional use permit is only one step in the overall review and vetting process for cannabis operations proposed in Costa Mesa. Even with a favorable vote from the commission, Shelf Life would still need to secure city fire-prevention, finance and building safety approvals to finalize its marijuana business permit and receive a Costa Mesa business license. State approval also is required.
