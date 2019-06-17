Police: one person injured in shooting outside of Costa Mesa bar

One person was injured following a shooting at a Costa Mesa strip mall Saturday night, according to authorities.
The Costa Mesa Police Department responded to the incident in the 800 block of West 19th Street shortly after 11:30 p.m., police said Monday.
A confrontation outside a bar moved to the parking lot before the shooting occurred, according to Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made and police officials could not immediately provide additional information on any potential suspect Monday morning.