Experts concerned after deaths of 6 stranded dolphins found at local beaches in 2 weeks

“There are a variety of potential reasons as to why these dolphins are stranding,” said Kristen Sakamaki, a veterinarian with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. “These include, but are not limited to, viral infections, bacterial infections and toxins. We may not always get a definitive answer, but we consider our research with these dolphins to be a very important piece to the puzzle in providing clues as to what is going on in our nearshore habitats.”