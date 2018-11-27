3 arrested in L.A. after theft of Louis Vuitton bags at Newport’s Fashion Island

Three men were arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing Louis Vuitton handbags from the Neiman Marcus store at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island, police said.
Four men entered the high-end department store at about 3:20 p.m. and left with about $20,000 worth of bags, said Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel. They fled in a white Kia driven by another man, police said.
Newport Beach police later made contact with the car.
Ryan Davis, 19, of Gardena, Gregory Walker, 18, of Los Angeles and Samuel Morgan, 19, of Inglewood were arrested on suspicion of theft at 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Cadillac Avenue in Los Angeles, police said. Some stolen property was recovered, according to police.
The suspects were booked into Orange County Jail. Bail was set at $95,000 for Walker and $20,000 for Davis and Morgan, according to jail records.
Two other people — the Kia driver and a black male wearing black sweats with a red stripe and a black hoodie with white lettering and white shoes — are being sought, police said.
Thieves have targeted Fashion Island retailers other times recently. Two pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage were stolen from Neiman Marcus in July 2017. In August this year, the Apple Store was hit by a grab-and-dash theft of 38 iPhones worth $32,000.
Arrests were made in those cases as well.