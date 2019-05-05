Girl Scouts put their nautical skills to the test in Newport Beach

Girl Scouts from all over Orange County gathered at Newport Beach’s Back Bay this weekend for a friendly nautical land skills and seamanship competition including boating, knots, navigation and emergency preparedness.
In competition Saturday, Girl Scouts demonstrated their knowledge of the practical skills of canoeing, rowing, kayaking and sailing, international code flags and weather and tides.
The troop that earns the highest score by the end of the weekend will win the Golden Clipper award.
