Huntington Beach carport fire damages cars, townhomes and displaces five people

By KTLA
Jul 05, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Five people were displaced and one townhouse unit was destroyed after a fire broke out late Thursday night in Huntington Beach, (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Fire Department)

At least five vehicles in a Huntington Beach carport caught fire late Thursday night, with the flames eventually spreading to the townhouse units above, according to the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the 17000 block of Brittany Lane and was extinguished by 12:16 a.m., according to fire officials.

Five people were displaced after at least one unit was destroyed and others were heavily damaged. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

