3 incumbents, 1 newcomer to take oath of office Monday for H.B. City Council

Nov 30, 2018 | 10:25 AM
Mike Posey, Barbara Delgleize, Erik Peterson and Kim Carr, clockwise from top left, won the four available seats in the Nov. 6 Huntington Beach City Council election. (Courtesy and file photos)

The Huntington Beach city clerk will administer the oath of office to three City Council incumbents and one newcomer during Monday’s council meeting.

Voters elected Mayor Mike Posey, Councilwoman Barbara Delgleize, Mayor Pro Tem Erik Peterson and newcomer Kim Carr out of a pool of 15 candidates for four available seats Nov. 6.

They will serve four-year terms.

Carr’s victory pushes out Billy O’Connell, the only incumbent who wasn’t reelected.

After the oath, the council will select a new mayor and mayor pro tem to serve one-year terms.

Peterson and Councilwoman Lyn Semeta are expected to take the helm as mayor and mayor pro tem, respectively.

City Attorney Michael Gates, who ran unopposed for reelection, will take the oath of office to serve another four-year term.

The council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center, 2000 Main St.

