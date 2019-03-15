With council’s OK, contractor will draft plans to improve the HBPD’s dilapidated headquarters

Plans to improve the Huntington Beach Police Department’s deteriorating headquarters are expected to move forward next week.
The City Council on Monday will consider awarding a $1.6 million contract to Escondido-based Erickson-Hall, a construction firm, to help oversee the first phase of the modernization project. Erickson-Hall would design the plans and prepare a cost estimate for the overall project.
The company is expected to begin work once it receives the council’s OK and complete the first phase within six months.
The council will consider a separate contract for the construction work later this year.
During a study session in July, the council and police officials mulled how to address the 50-year-old building’s deficiencies, which include decaying plumbing, an overloaded electrical system, poor ventilation and a collapsing ceiling in the men’s locker room.
Officials estimate the modernization project will cost $23.5 million.
When they considered options over the summer, council members were advised by an architectural firm to remodel the exiting building located at the Civic Center because it would be cheaper than building a new one at an undetermined location for $55 million.
Proposed amendment to taxi cab ordinance
In other business, the council will consider amending an ordinance to comply with the Orange County Transportation Authority’s new rules for taxi cabs.
OCTA began overseeing taxi licensing and permitting countywide in 1998. With ride-sharing companies, such as Lyft and Uber, gaining popularity, OCTA’s taxi administration is revising how it collects revenue.
Instead of relying on permit and license fees from taxi operators and drivers, OCTA will rely on cities to contribute amounts based on their populations.
Under the revised terms, Huntington Beach would contribute about $6,000 in fiscal 2018-19 and another $14,000 in 2019-20 .
Monday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 2000 Main St.