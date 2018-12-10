H.B. planning commissioners to consider changes to zoning and subdivision ordinance

Proposed amendments and other changes to Huntington Beach’s zoning and subdivision ordinance will go before the Huntington Beach Planning Commission on Tuesday night before they move to the City Council for final consideration.
Changes are proposed for six chapters of the ordinance, including adding definitions for assisted-living facilities, clarifying parking requirements for eating and drinking establishments with 12 seats or fewer and fixing typographical errors.
According to a city staff report, the changes would decrease processing time for applicants, encourage new businesses, provide more clarity and help improve customer service.
Commissioners first reviewed the amendments during a study session in November in which Community Development Director Ursula Luna-Reynosa said the ordinance is where “physical buildings get manifested to promote … policies.”
Assisted-living facility
In other business, an applicant proposing to build an assisted-living facility on a vacant lot off Garfield Avenue requested postponement of a public hearing on the matter for a second time.
The project was originally scheduled to go before the Planning Commission in June, but AMG & Associates LLC requested a continuance after city staff recommended the proposal be denied.
The project would build a two-story, 28,000-square-foot Autumn Care facility on a 30,000-square-foot lot surrounded by commercial uses on three sides and a mobile-home park to the west.
Tuesday’s commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2000 Main St.