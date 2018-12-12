H.B. commissioners approve zoning ordinance amendments aimed at encouraging new businesses

The Huntington Beach Planning Commission unanimously approved several amendments and other changes to the city’s zoning and subdivision ordinance Tuesday night that officials say will encourage new businesses and improve customer service.
The amended ordinance will go before the City Council for final approval.
Proposed changes to the ordinance’s affordable housing section were pulled for further review by city staff, Senior Planner Ricky Ramos said. The section will go before commissioners at a future public hearing, he said.
Tuesday’s action marked the first alterations in a multiyear undertaking to amend the ordinance.
Ramos told commissioners that the proposed changes were intended to codify existing policies, fix typographical errors and decrease processing time for noncontroversial applications.
For example, tattoo establishments in the city’s general commercial district would request approval for a conditional use permit from the zoning administrator instead of the Planning Commission, according to a city staff report.
Applicants face a processing time of four to six months with the Planning Commission and about three months with the zoning administrator, according to the report.
Hearing on assisted-living facility delayed
In other business Tuesday, commissioners unanimously postponed a public hearing on a proposal to build an assisted-living facility on a vacant lot off Garfield Avenue.
It’s the second time applicant AMG & Associates LLC requested a continuance. The project originally was scheduled to go before the Planning Commission in June but was continued at the applicant’s request after city staff recommended it be denied.
The proposal would build a two-story, 28,000-square-foot Autumn Care facility on a 30,000-square-foot lot surrounded by commercial uses on three sides and a mobile-home park to the west.