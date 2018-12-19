Man is flown from Aliso Beach after suffering serious burns in Laguna vehicle fire

A man was flown from Aliso Beach in Laguna Beach on Tuesday morning after suffering serious burns in a vehicle fire, police said.
The Lake Forest resident was in a Toyota Tacoma pickup that was engulfed in flames when police and firefighters arrived just after 9 a.m. at an Aliso Beach parking lot off South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach police said.
The man, who was not identified, was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he was in “grave condition,” police spokesman Jim Cota said.
The Laguna Beach Police Department will work with the Orange County Fire Authority to investigate the cause of the fire.