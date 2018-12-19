DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Man is flown from Aliso Beach after suffering serious burns in Laguna vehicle fire

By Julia Sclafani
Dec 18, 2018 | 5:05 PM
Man is flown from Aliso Beach after suffering serious burns in Laguna vehicle fire
A man suffered serious burns when the Toyota Tacoma pickup he was in was engulfed in flames at an Aliso Beach parking lot on Tuesday morning, police said. (Courtesy of Laguna Beach Police Department)

A man was flown from Aliso Beach in Laguna Beach on Tuesday morning after suffering serious burns in a vehicle fire, police said.

The Lake Forest resident was in a Toyota Tacoma pickup that was engulfed in flames when police and firefighters arrived just after 9 a.m. at an Aliso Beach parking lot off South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach police said.

Advertisement

The man, who was not identified, was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he was in “grave condition,” police spokesman Jim Cota said.

The Laguna Beach Police Department will work with the Orange County Fire Authority to investigate the cause of the fire.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement