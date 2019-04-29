Car crashes into pole, causing Laguna Canyon Road closure

A car crash downed a utility pole and shut down both sides of Laguna Canyon Road on Monday morning in Laguna Beach.
About a mile of Laguna Canyon Road was closed between Big Bend and Canyon Acres Drive while city public works crews and Frontier Communications representatives fix the felled pole. The road is expected to be cleared by 2 p.m., the Laguna Beach Police Department said on Twitter.
Police Sgt. Jim Cota said no one was injured when the Toyota Corolla crashed into the pole, downing several wires across the roadway. The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash, he added.