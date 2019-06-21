Commencement 2019: Laguna Beach High School graduation

Members of Laguna Beach High School’s Class of 2019 said goodbye to their alma mater Thursday night during a graduation ceremony at the Irvine Bowl on the Festival of Arts grounds.
This year’s class has 294 graduating seniors.
High schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District also held their graduations Thursday.
Early College High School held its ceremony May 30, and campuses in the Huntington Beach Union High School District held theirs June 12 and 13.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for public high schools in Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley.