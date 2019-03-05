Kids in Nazi-themed photos cannot blame anyone but themselves for their behavior

Last weekend, as most residents in our community are aware, a group of kids exhibited disgusting, reprehensible behavior.
It is my hope this is a teachable moment and these kids are educated in how offensive this type of behavior truly is. My daughter graduated from Newport Harbor High School and has friends of every race, creed, religion and sexual orientation, as do the majority of kids here in Newport.
Having 10 news vans circling our school was not helpful. The media feeds on this disturbing behavior and again, it is not helpful.
With that being said, it is time we stop blaming President Trump, the GOP, the Democrats and anyone else for bad behavior. We are all responsible for our own behavior — period.
Juli Hayden
Newport Beach
‘Not that there’s anything wrong with that’
Re “Jerry Seinfeld sues Costa Mesa classic-car dealer over '58 Porsche alleged to be fake,” Feb. 26: You would think that with all his millions comedian Jerry Seinfeld would not be upset over one measly 1958 Porche with authenticity issues, but he is.
The car was purchased by Seinfeld in 2013 for $1.2 million from European Collectibles in Costa Mesa, then later sold to another party for $1.5 million. The new buyer claims that the car is a fake.
With a lawsuit filed by Seinfeld against the classic car dealer for the authenticity issue, Seinfeld appears concerned for his honesty and credibility position for future transactions.
Seinfeld is known throughout the world as having one of the world’s largest collections of Porsches. Hopefully his reputation will not be tarnished because of this one sour deal, but if worse comes to worse, he could always rationalize his position as just another “yada, yada yada” scenario.
Bill Spitalnick
Newport Beach