Costa Mesa woman pleads not guilty in car crash that killed a Vanguard University student

By Daniel Langhorne and
Apr 09, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Crews work the scene of a car crash May 1 in Costa Mesa in which Enrique Orlando Marquez of Tustin was killed. Kimberly Renee Martin, 25, of Costa Mesa pleaded not guilty to three felonies in relation to the crash. (OC Hawk via KTLA)

A Costa Mesa woman charged with murder in a traffic collision that killed a 23-year-old Vanguard University student pleaded not guilty to three felonies Friday in Orange County Superior Court.

Kimberly Renee Martin, 25, is accused of driving drunk through a red light near Mesa Drive and Santa Ana Avenue, where her Volkswagen SUV collided with a Honda driven by Enrique Orlando Marquez of Tustin. Marquez, who died at the scene of the May 1 accident, was a year from completing his bachelor’s degree and wanted to become a math teacher.

Martin is also charged with causing great bodily injury to a passenger in the SUV, as well as felony drunk driving for allegedly driving with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit.

Enrique Marquez, 23, of Tustin was killed in a car crash May 1 in Costa Mesa.
Enrique Marquez, 23, of Tustin was killed in a car crash May 1 in Costa Mesa. (File Photo)

The Orange County district attorney's office said it took nearly a year to file charges because of an ongoing police investigation. Police investigators submitted their recommendation for charges to prosecutors on Feb. 12 following a lengthy investigation, the Costa Mesa Police Department said.

Martin is in custody at Orange County Central Women’s Jail, according to jail records. Prosecutors recommended raising her bail to $2 million but a judge kept it at $1 million.

The defendant is due back in court on Aug. 8.

