Motorcyclist dies in Costa Mesa crash

One person is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Costa Mesa on Saturday morning.
A man riding a motorcycle on Baker Street at Red Hill Avenue was struck by a BMW at about 7 a.m., Costa Mesa police said.
Officers closed southbound Baker until 2 p.m., said Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.
The motorcyclist, Alex Steffani-Cazares, 23, of Whittier, died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No arrests or citations were made, police said.
The circumstances of the collision are under investigation, police said.