Newport aviation board halts meeting after audience member suffers medical emergency

The Newport Beach Aviation Committee cut its Monday meeting short after an audience member was stricken by a medical emergency.
The man, whose identity could not immediately be confirmed, had spoken about airplane noise in response to committee member and retired airline pilot Jim Dunlap’s comments pushing back on public outcry over proposed updates to general aviation infrastructure at John Wayne Airport, according to resident Jim Mosher, who was at the meeting.
The man returned to his seat, and not long after, other audience members called out that he was in distress.
Bystanders helped the man to the floor of the meeting room inside the Central Library and attempted CPR while City Attorney Aaron Harp, who also was at the meeting, got an automated external defibrillator from the library and administered a shock to the man. An AED usually is used in an effort to reestablish a regular heart rhythm. First responders, including Newport Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, took over CPR until medics arrived.
City spokeswoman Tara Finnigan said the man is expected to recover.