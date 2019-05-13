Woman charged with vandalism in connection with Nazi posters at Newport Harbor High School

A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with vandalism in connection with Nazi propaganda posters placed at two Orange County schools, including Newport Harbor High.
Grace Elisabeth Ziesmer of Fullerton was charged with a misdemeanor count of vandalism with damage under $400 and two misdemeanor counts of graffiti.
She has not entered a plea.
Ziesmer is accused of placing Nazi posters found on light poles near Fullerton College on March 4 and similar posters found at Newport Harbor on March 11.
Newport-Mesa Unified School District officials said at the time that administrators found at least 10 fliers at Newport Harbor, each 8 by 11 inches and some bearing swastikas. Officials took them down after reporting them to police.
The Newport incident occurred a little over a week after the school and community were rocked by social media postings of area students doing a Nazi salute and arranging beer pong cups into the shape of a swastika.
In a statement to parents after the posters were found, Newport Harbor Principal Sean Boulton wrote: “Again, we condemn all acts of anti-Semitism and hate in all their forms. We will continue to be vigilant with our stance and the care of our students and staff.”
The posting of swastikas, Nazi mottoes and similar statements is considered a hate incident, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office. However, Ziesmer was not accused of a hate crime enhancement due to insufficient evidence that the posters were directed at a particular person or group, the district attorney’s office said.
If convicted of all charges, Ziesmer could face a maximum sentence of a year and six months in Orange County Jail, prosecutors said. Her next scheduled court appearance is June 6.