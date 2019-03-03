Newport-Mesa students seen on social media saluting and toasting makeshift swastika

Newport-Mesa Unified officials said Sunday that they are investigating social media images that appear to show Newport Harbor High School students saluting a swastika assembled from red plastic cups.
The images, which were posted to Twitter and Facebook, also show the students smiling, laughing and toasting over the swastika, which appeared to be used in a drinking game.
“We were recently made aware of social media postings involving some students who created inappropriate anti-semitic symbols, and possible underage drinking,” Newport-Mesa Supt. Fred Navarro said in a statement to the school board. “While these actions did not occur on any school campus or school function, we condemn all acts of anti-semitism and hate in all their forms.”
Bianca Lutz, a 16-year-old Newport Harbor student who was not at the gathering, said she was “extremely disturbed by the ignorance of those at the party” and said some of her Jewish friends felt threatened. In addition, she said some of the students at the party attend Costa Mesa High School.
The district said it was working with local law enforcement on the investigation. It remained unclear Sunday afternoon whether the party took place in Costa Mesa or Newport Beach; Newport Harbor High enrolls students from both cities.
“We remain focused on educating students on all aspects of life’s challenges and are committed to holding students accountable, educating them on the consequences of their choices and the impact these actions have on our schools and community at large,” Navarro said. “We are asking that parents please partner with us in helping students make good decisions, be respectful of others and to always use good judgment.”
Images from the party roiled social media users, who were quick to condemn them.