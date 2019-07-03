Ocean View superintendent gets ‘outstanding’ rating, plus pay increase

Trustees in the Ocean View School District rated Supt. Carol Hansen as “outstanding” in her annual performance evaluation, the district said, and as a result, she will receive a 3% pay increase.
“Dr. Hansen has done an exemplary job in many areas of district responsibility, including work on new curricular initiatives, oversight of bond-funded construction projects and by leading her leadership team in the administration of the district,” board President John Briscoe said in a statement last week.
Trustees also praised Hansen for accomplishments in instruction, student support, facilities, funding, budgeting and district morale.
Hansen attributed the accomplishments to collaboration among her administration and the board and staff members.
“I am very proud to be associated with the board, teachers and staff of the district,” she said in a statement. “None of my accomplishments would have been possible without the dedicated work of our school principals and their teaching and non-teaching staff members. We work as a team in the district, with a clear focus on what is best for students.”
According to contract amendments approved in August, the superintendent’s base salary will, effective this week, increase 3% each year she receives a satisfactory evaluation for the preceding school year. Her previous base salary was $230,044. She is under contract through June 30, 2021.
In addition to her salary, Hansen gets a $500-per-month allowance for district-related auto expenses and a $2,000 annual stipend for possessing a doctoral degree (in education).
Hansen is beginning her fifth year as Ocean View’s superintendent. She joined the district after serving as assistant superintendent for human resources in the ABC Unified School District, based in Cerritos, and in other districts as a teacher and principal.
The Ocean View district serves more than 8,000 students at 16 elementary, middle and preschool campuses in Huntington Beach, Midway City, Westminster and Fountain Valley.