Volunteers prep donations at O.C. fairgrounds for SOS Adopt A Family program

The OC Fair & Event Center was an anthill of activity Wednesday as a crew of volunteers combed through and organized a hefty assortment of donations received as part of the Share Our Selves Adopt A Family program.
Now in its 49th year, the program provides needy Orange County families with food and gifts for the holidays.
SOS — a nonprofit organization — expects to link donors with more than 1,400 families recommended by schools and other organizations in Costa Mesa and Santa Ana this year.
Donations for the program were dropped off at the Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa and will be distributed this week.