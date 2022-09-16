Mailbag: H.B. should look for stronger remedies to protect residents of mobile homes

I always appreciate Matt Szabo’s reporting (“Mobile home tenants get relief,” Daily Pilot, Sept. 10), but it always leaves one wanting more in dealing with the civic affairs topic at hand. In this case, it is the plight of at-risk senior residents in the city’s mobile home community, especially in the several corporate and investor group-owned parks that are most threatened by space rent spiking and other abuses. The proposed assistance program will help only a handful of destitute mobile home residents (the city claims up to 30), and there are no guarantees that a second year will be federally funded.

Huntington Beach must commit to using the Department of Housing and Urban Development

criteria as a template for fashioning its own assistance program for at-risk senior manufactured housing homeowners for at least a second year (until a “carveout” provision for Section 803 of the City Charter is voted on in 2024). The “carveout” would only apply only to mobile home parks and not to other forms of investment property. Few property owners would be impacted and thousands of residents would be positively affected.

In the meantime, other remedies to protect mobile home park residents could be considered. Huntington Beach is best served when its most vulnerable residents can find relief from local government and a caring community.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

Assembly hopeful supports Prop. 1

I will be voting in favor of Proposition 1, the amendment to protect women’s equality in California and keep abortion and contraception safe and legal.

When it comes to the future of women in California, in general, and women who live in the 72nd Assembly District, in particular, I know my opponent and I couldn’t be further apart on the issues raised. For example, she is endorsed by, and has taken contributions from, groups that believe a 10-year-old schoolgirl should be forced to give birth after having been raped. Her supporters, including California Pro-Life Council and Californians for Life, are among the most strident anti-reproductive freedom organizations anywhere.

I urge Californians and especially voters in the 72nd Assembly District, including Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Lake Forest to join with me in protecting women’s rights.

Judie Mancuso

Laguna Beach

Barto pushes to do right

We support Michelle Barto for Newport Mesa Unified School District Trustee Area 5. Not only did she push to get the kids back to school through a difficult time, she pushed to keep them in school. This is a nonpartisan position which is really evident in how Michelle carries herself. Regardless of your political affiliation, she pushes herself to do right for the students within the district, which ultimately helps all of its families. She makes sure that as parents we have choices to opt out on situations that we would like to take ownership of as parents. Our vote is for Michelle Barto.

The Tokarz Family

Newport Beach

Miller brings excitement to N.B. race

There’s a new guy in town, and he is intent on making city government in Newport Beach more responsive to its citizens. The drama that Tom Miller has created by doing things his way, with no one pulling the strings, is bringing some excitement and clarity back to the role of City Council in Newport Beach.

Always being available, being a good listener, always getting back to people, supporting local organizations and small businesses, and working with landlords in Newport Beach to recruit small businesses to fill vacancies in the city are some of Tom’s ambitious goals.

His platform focuses on the “hard” issues that Newport must face in the near future.

On the top of his list of concerns is public safety. He wants to strengthen the police department and work with Costa Mesa to make sure that money is being responsibly spent to improve the plight of our homeless neighbors.

Tom plans on working with the new airport director to prevent expansion and ensure that the airport crew doesn’t change, making sure that the beaches and parks along with the harbor are always clean.

Finally, one of the most difficult and least glamorous issues that Tom knows must be faced is the Regional Housing Needs Allocation element. And perhaps one of his most important goals is to see a percentage of the affordable housing demand be carved out and made available to our police, firefighters and lifeguards as well as the employees serving us at our local hotels and restaurants.

Lynn Lorenz

Newport Beach