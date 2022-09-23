Mailbag: Newport Beach should consider owners’ perspectives

We understand from coverage in the Daily Pilot that the Newport Beach City Council plans to study the issue of second home co-ownership (Newport Beach City Council discusses fractional home ownership, Sept. 14). We hope they’ll consider our perspective as Pacaso owners in Newport Beach.

During the pandemic, we did a tremendous amount of research into second homes. We ultimately decided on Pacaso. The model is exceptional whereby you get a taste of the lifestyle, own a piece of the property and have the opportunity to purchase more shares as the years progress. It is our goal to later retire in Newport Beach.

We looked into purchasing a whole second home, but the cost and hassle just didn’t make sense for us. Not to mention the fact we’d have to worry about covering mortgage costs by virtue of multiple renters or short-term visitors, which would be the case if we were to be the sole owner of a second home. We also enjoy owning a home with others as we trust they too will treat the home with the utmost respect.

Consolidating second home demand into fewer houses is also of benefit to the community as it reduces competition for housing and ensures houses are used rather than sitting empty like most second homes.

I cannot express enough how much this home means to us. We have two daughters and two sons, and this home constitutes a “promised” vacation for us. We spend ample weeks each year enjoying everything Newport has to offer and contributing to the economic growth of the area.

I want nothing but good relations with the community and can say we have received a warm welcome from the majority of our neighbors. I ask that the City Council keep the benefits of this model in mind.

Anthony and Claire Kumar

Newport Beach

Will O.C. have local election deniers?

With so many election deniers running for municipal, state and federal office, I think it’s time to ask: If Michelle Steel, Diane Dixon and Scott Baugh lose this November, will these down-ballot, GOP candidates contest the election results? More to the point, will they clog the courts with lawsuits like the ones Donald Trump filed after being defeated in 2020?

I believe the Daily Pilot’s readers (i.e., voters) should know in advance how Steel, Dixon and Baugh will react if they lose their races this fall. With this last thought in mind, I hope your reporters will ask each of them to answer questions about election integrity, voter fraud and their willingness to concede defeat should that be the outcome in November.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach