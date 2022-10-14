The Crowd: ‘Utopian Black Tie’ donned by guests of OCMA’s gala opening party that raises $2.1 million

The culmination of decades of community purpose came to realization with a series of celebrations welcoming the opening of the new museum building for Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) in Costa Mesa.

The pinnacle of the many events included opportunities for O.C. citizens of all backgrounds to experience the arts complex, was a grand opening gala that raised $2.1 million.

Heidi Zuckerman, OCMA’s chief executive and director, hosted what organizers labeled the Art Sense Opening Gala. The stunning modern party, creatively designed and fitting for the preview of a 21st century contemporary art museum, was chaired by Jennifer Segerstrom and co-chaired by Lisa Merage. Both women have been stalwart devotees of the monumental project that required massive time, talent and treasure to bring to life. This gala evening belonged in great part to both of them.

Artist Fred Eversley pictured inside his solo exhibition at OCMA. (Owen Kolasinski)

It was, in fact, the second annual sold-out Art Sense Gala, with the first being a prelude to what would eventually be the museum’s opening.

A dress code called for “Utopian Black Tie” and some 400 guests obliged. The utopian idea, aspiring to a better, kinder, wiser future was indeed also evident in the finished architecture of the very modern museum structure rising on land adjacent to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

The land was donated and set aside many years ago by the late Henry Segerstrom and family, all of whom have been instrumental catalysts to the realization of the dream. Most principally among the family, Henry’s son Anton Segerstrom, husband of chair Jennifer. The couple have been the standard bearers of their father’s love of art and legacy of the pursuit of excellence in all aspects of life. They joined Henry’s widow, Elizabeth Segerstrom, front and center at the gala, who has also carried forth that very unique torch.

Artist honoree Sanford Biggers with Anton Segerstrom at museum gala raising $2.1 million for the new OCMA. (Owen Kolasinski)

(As a preview, Elizabeth will produce a 100th year celebration of Henry Segerstrom’s life and accomplishments in 2023, in association with South Coast Plaza, and numerous additional local, national, and international pursuits of the late visionary.)

Among the throng exploring the museum, taking in all the wonders in the structure designed by Morphosis Architects under the direction of Pritzker-prize winner Thom Mayne and Partner-in-Charge Brandon Welling was Sanford Biggers, special guest artist honoree of the evening. He joined artist attendees including Doug Aitken, Fred Eversley, Alexandra Grant, Peter Shelton, Lily Stockman, Fred Tomaselli and Lauren Claquin.

OCMA Board Chair Craig Wells and his wife, Sandy Keith, joined incoming Board Chair Lucy Sun and her husband, Warren Felson. Significant donors in the museum opening crowd included the very philanthropic Marta and Raj Bhathal, Moti and Idit Ferder, and co-chair Lisa Merage with her husband, Richard Merage.

Corporate sponsorship came in large measure from South Coast Plaza and a selection of premiere partners in luxury fashion including Lugano Diamonds, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, Kering and Balenciaga.

Spotlight on Opera

The O.C.’s glamorous social doyenne, bicoastal philanthropist Elizabeth Segerstrom of Manhattan and Newport Beach had a very busy week. In addition to her important role supporting the opening of the Orange County Museum of Art, she also served as chair of the Opera Ball in Los Angeles. She has been a serious champion of opera in Europe, as well as in New York and Los Angeles, and with great passion supporting efforts in the O.C. as well.

Elizabeth Segerstrom; Keith R. Leonard Jr., LA Opera Chairman of the Board; Jane Yada, Chairwoman of the Board, SCFTA attend the L.A. Opera Ball. (Ryan Miller)

L.A. Opera opened its 2022-23 season recently with a performance of Lucia di Lammermoor at L.A.’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The production is a partnership between L.A. Opera and the MET Opera New York City. The opening night was followed by the Opera Ball held at the Music Center’s Jerry Moss Plaza.

Chaired with style, Segerstrom, co-managing partner, South Coast Plaza dazzled in a vibrant yellow ruffled and off-the-shoulder silk ball gown by designer Elie Saab, represented locally by Saks Fifth Avenue.

Joining Segerstrom at the Opera Ball were Casey Reitz, president of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts; Jane Yada, chairwoman of the SCFTA Board of Directors, and special guest, Grammy-award winning mezzo soprano Susan Graham with her husband, Clay Brakeley.

Lina Gonzalez-Granados, Conductor, Lucia di Lammermoor, with Anthony Ciaramitaro at L.A. Opera Ball. (Ryan Miller)

Also attending the ball were Marc Stern, founding chairman L.A. Opera; Steve Sorenson, Christophe Koelsch, Hannah An, conductor Lina Gonzales-Granados, director Simon Stone, Keith Leonard Jr., board chairman L.A. Opera; and Center Theatre Group Managing Director and CEO Meghan Pressman with Josh Clapper.

Opera Ball chair Elizabeth Segerstrom, with Casey Reitz, president of SCFTA at Opera Ball 2022 in Los Angeles at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. (Ryan Miller)

