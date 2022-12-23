Mailbag: Leaving OCPA is for the best

Kudos to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and the other supervisors for opting out of the contract with the Orange County Power Authority. As the saying goes, if it’s not broke, you don’t fix it.

OCPA was conceived without need or the consent of the ratepayers by a small group of city council members for their own purposes. OCPA rates are only 2% less then the rates charged by Southern California Edison, certainly not enough to switch providers.

Now the conservative four of the Huntington Beach City Council are marching in the same lockstep to provide OCPA energy using the phony labels of clean-energy goals when Edison provides the same. It is time for the ratepayers to make their choices known.

Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach

