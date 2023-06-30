The Crowd: Classic car show and brunch by the bay bring 2,000 to Balboa Bay Club

More than 2,000 people turned out this year for the annual Balboa Bay Club Father’s Day Car Show.

More than 2,000 guests were very happy at a special event on Father’s Day in Newport. Dads joined their families and friends for the 2023 Balboa Bay Club Father’s Day Car Show and Brunch by the Bay at Balboa Bay Resort. The lively outing was open to the community for an automotive journey down a mechanical memory lane.

One collector in the crowd quipped, “Maintaining a classic car is just like owning a boat. Love it, and love to see it sold when it’s time to go!” The man insisted on animosity, but added, “I still love to look. Come here every year. My wife says, look, don’t buy.”

For the past 20 seasons the Balboa Bay Club has hosted the event, growing from a small show into a veritable concourse d’ elegance displaying this year some 115 automotive works of art, design and performance.

John Wortmann, chairman of the Balboa Bay Club Board of Governors once again turned out in his summer white suit to emcee the day-long festivity. He was joined by his wife Anne Wortmann, daughter and son-in-law Devon and Jared Miller, greeting the crush of car lovers, and a few ex-car lovers.

John Wortmann and Joe Stapleton at the Balboa Bay Club Car Show. (Devon Miller)

Wortmann was joined by fellow club govs welcoming the huge turnout. Front and center were Eagle Four Partners and Balboa Bay Club ownership family members Todd Pickup and Kevin Martin. Governor and banker Noel Hamilton checked out the vintage race cars with his community activist bride Kathy Hamilton. Also on hand were Governors Jane Rivera, Ryan Tomalas, Wayne Harvey and Dr. Daniel Yanni.

The massive exhibit is made possible by the generous support of sponsors including Meguiars, Lucid Motors, the Find Group, Maserati of Newport Beach, Crevier Classic Cars and Fifth Third Bank.

Wortmann and committee led by Aaron Trent and Melanie Hertrick spend months working with sponsors, collectors and car enthusiasts to produce the show.

Jared Miller holds up Jagger Sills at the Balboa Bay Club Car Show. (Devon Miller)

Spotted among the cars were collectors and show entrants Jose Alvarez with his elegant 1938 Buick Roadmaster convertible, Jerry Marquez showing off a very special 1958 Cadillac El Dorado Biarritz, and Todd Pickup’s 1954 23 window “Barndoor” Volkswagen. Jason Hill displayed a 1993 Land Rover Defender 110 NAS, nearby a 1931 Model A Ford pickup from Anthony Livano, and the classy 1962 suicide door Lincoln Continental from Peter Scofield. At the close of the show, 18 trophies were awarded.

Some of those honored were Vic Szuba (Classic Car Award, 1955 Chevy Bel Air), Darrin Seal (Best Paint Award, 1955 Chevy), Michael Farrah (Luxury Car Award, 2020 Rolls Royce Phantom Convertible), Rick Prieto (Muscle Car Award, 1970 Plymouth Barracuda), Sandra Harmon (Best Stitched Interior Award, 1959 Dodge Coronet), and Bob and Dovie Koop (Sexiest Car Award, 2020 Corvette).

The Perkins family at the Balboa Bay Club Car Show. (Niki Cram)

The top awards went to Morris Stark (Favorite Car in Show, Vanguard Citicar 1976), and two entrees sharing the Chairman’s Award, Max Clemens’ 1966 Cobra 289 and Bob and Kristi Jacob’s 2022 custom Woodie Moke.

Post car show fun, the crowd enjoyed Sunday brunch in the handsome Balboa Bay Resort ballroom created by award-winning Chef Prabeen Prathapan or joined friends on the bayfront lawn of the hotel for al fresco dining under white umbrellas watching the holiday boaters glide down the main channel of the Newport Harbor.

That’s as good as it gets.