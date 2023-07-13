The Crowd: Cancer survivor and civilian astronaut gives keynote speech at Hoag event

Author Hayley Arceneaux was in Newport Beach recently to speak of her life thus far, recounted in the recently published memoir “Wild Ride.” It covers her journey from childhood cancer survivor and I.V. drips to becoming a civilian astronaut circling the globe in a rocket ship.

“The truth is, the dreams I had didn’t even compare to the glorious, beautiful life I have been given. I don’t know what’s going to happen, and I can’t imagine it, not even a little bit,” she writes in the closing lines of her book. “I’m just so excited to see what comes next.”

Mary V. Buckingham and Lacy Robertson, co-chairs of underwriting for the 2023 Circle 1000 Founders’ Brunch. (Kevin Warn)

Arceneaux shared her inspiring life story at the 36th annual Circle 1000 Founders’ celebration brunch benefiting the Hoag Family Cancer Institute held at Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach.

The elegant and uplifting brunch conference was co-chaired by Lin Auer and Marianne Larkin, with significant support from Mary V. Buckingham and Lacy Robertson in charge of underwriting and donors.

The chairs welcomed the “who’s-who” crowd of Newport citizens dedicated to Hoag Hospital and the programs of the Hoag Cancer Center. Many in attendance were cancer survivors in remission.

Members of the Circle 1000 Founders’ Committee supporting the Hoag Cancer Center included row 1: Vicki Booth, Beth Knapp, Fran Applegate, Lin Auer, co-chair, Marianne Larkin, co-chair, Sue Hagestad and Mary V. Buckingham; and row 2: Katie Flamson, Katie Maggard, Jill Aschieris, Lori McKay, Hayley Arceneaux, speaker, Karen Linden, Jessica Werner, Lacy Robertson and Sheryl Anderson. (Kevin Warn)

A tradition during the annual event is the calling for audience members to stand and be recognized as years of survival are called out from one to 25 or more. Applause rings out in force. Clearly, there is a great purpose in this gathering.

Advocates, including Joan and Don Beall, Sue and John Hagestad, Lori and Joe McKay, Ginny and Peter Ueberroth, and Sandra and J.W. Mitchell lend their formidable support year after year.

The health of loved ones and the overall health of the community is front and center. This year, the Vin Jorgensen Award for exemplary service to the cause of cancer treatment at Hoag Cancer Center was awarded to advocate Sue Hagestad.

Flynn A. Andrizzi, PhD, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation and Sue Hagested, donor and Hoag Cancer Center advocate and 2023 Vin Jorgensen Award winner. (Kevin Warn)

Hoag President and CEO Robert Braithwaite addressed the brunch with positivity and praise for support from the community, thanking them for underwriting the event. Those supporters included Janet Curci, Pam Selber, Suzanne Searles, Jamie Shepherdson, Nancy Youngman, Trish O’Donnell, Pam Muzzy, Carol Curci, Marilyn McIntyre, Darlene Salisbury and Jill Tucker, to name only a few.

The morning at Balboa Bay Resort featured a lavish brunch menu served with style at tables elegantly festooned with summer florals. The mood of inspiration and gratitude was capped by the keynote address Arceneaux. The diminutive young woman, 31, was diagnosed as a child and treated at age 10 at St. Jude Children’s Cancer Hospital for pediatric osteosarcoma. She endured a youth of intense treatment and experienced constant struggle to survive.

Robert Braithwaite, president and CEO at Hoag, joins Mary V. Buckingham, Lin Auer co-chair, guest speaker Haley Arceneaux, Marianne Larkin co-chair, Lacy Robertson and Flynn A. Andrizzi, PhD, president, Hoag Hospital Foundation at the Circle 1000 Founders’ Brunch benefiting the Hoag Cancer Center. (Kevin Warn)

Losing a limb, Arceneaux made it against all odds, becoming the then-youngest American (at 29) and the first person with a prosthetic body part to be launched into space. She joined the Space X Inspiration4 all-civilian team on a mission in 2021, circling Earth at 17,500 miles per hour over three days. The team orbited our globe 11 times. Arceneaux shared her awe, telling the Circle 1000 audience that she experienced sunrise and sunset every 45 minutes of the flight.

Today she is back at St. Jude Children’s Cancer Hospital in the role of physician’s assistant, paying forward her message of hope, resilience and triumph against all odds.