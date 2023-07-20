Mailbag: Pollution issue, fault line should tank proposed development

Although the California Coastal Commission staff recommended a denial of the Huntington Beach City Council’s request for an amendment to the local coastal program to change it from public use to residential, commercial, the commission chose the easy way out and continued the matter to an unknown further date (Coastal Commission tables amendment for controversial Magnolia Tank Farm project, Daily Pilot, July 13).

The staff had fully investigated the matter and found that the low lying 29-acre parcel was subject to flooding as a result of sea level rise and climate change. In addition the proposed project was adjacent to the Ascon landfill (not former but still an active toxic-chemical-filled site, still in the process of being excavated). While city officials and the developer’s agents spoke in favor of the amendment, alleging that the project would increase low cost housing, they also argued that they were working on solutions to avoid flooding and this could be accomplished with FEMA aid. However little mention was made of the Inglewood/Newport fault on which this project is planned, which is long overdue for a major quake subjecting it to liquefaction, causing major damage to infrastructure and lives.

Trade union members wearing hard hats and orange vests as if they were ready to start work on a moment’s notice were present as well as union hotel workers who spoke of a right to live where they work, instead of commuting hours to their work locations. What the hotel workers did not know is that the project will not include the sale of housing but an effort to boost ecotourism, with the website promoting “affordable overnight housing.” Further, if housing was offered as a condition of employment, the employees would be exposing themselves and their children to the potential of cancer from breathing the Ascon toxic air on a daily basis. This issue requires an immediate response.

Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach

Opposing views of Surf City

I certainly disagree with Tim Geddes in his July 13 letter to the Daily Pilot Mailbag. It is a welcome relief to now have a conservative city council versus the liberal ones in the past. This return to the bad ol’ days is a welcome relief. Geddes big words say nothing — they’re just big words. I haven’t heard any public outrage about library services except to ban certain books that could be harmful to children. He says the representation in Huntington Beach (I’m sure he’s referring to the present council majority) is catering to political cronies. They are not his cronies or special interest groups, and that may be the reason he objects so much.

Peter Anderson

Huntington Beach

At the July 18 Huntington Beach City Council meeting, I joined several speakers who leveled withering criticism of the council majority. The reactionary majority has turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to most community concerns outside those of their own political ilk and has failed to address many of the issues upon which they were elected in 2022. Faced with this critical onslaught, allies of the council majority put up several “fan girls” (mostly middle-aged women) to sing the praises of their heroes (including City Atty. Michael Gates). It was obvious, embarrassing and totally cringe-worthy. None of these conservative majority members have claimed to be paragons of virtue as far as I know, and the accolades heaped on them were so saccharin and hollow the recipients must have squirmed in their seats. It is bad enough to have a MAGA cheerleading section in the chamber gallery, as they have exercised no couth at all in their behavior. But to both prop up their beleaguered brethren on the dais and attack the minority members of the council directly in public comments is reprehensible and beneath the civic dignity our local government should strive to maintain. Mayor Tony Strickland, the one member of the council majority with prior elected experience and who knows better, should exercise better control over his minions. Already, Huntington Beach is getting a reputation for incivility both inside local government and without. We deserve better, and our city deserves better.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

