Commentary: Honor in every farewell — the need for veteran hospice care solutions

The Tustin Parks and Recreation Department honored local U.S. service members killed and missing in action at the Veterans Sports Park on Memorial Day 2023. An expert in hospice care suggests that the Orange County community should ease the burden of end-of-life care for veterans.

In the United States, veterans account for an astonishing 642,000 deaths every year, making up one in every four deaths. This startling statistic isn’t just a national issue; it’s a pressing concern right here in Orange County. These heroes are real-life individuals who, when called upon, have put everything on the line to serve our country.

Sadly, for many veterans, their service does not guarantee peace once they return from deployment. Recent estimates suggest that on any given night, about 58,000 veterans are homeless, and perhaps twice as many experience homelessness at some point during the year. Many of these veterans are not eligible to receive health services from the VA, and only 4% of veteran deaths occur in VA facilities, according to data from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

For our veterans, the challenges surrounding the end of life are magnified. The scars of battle, both physical and emotional, often demand specialized end-of-life care. Those who once had a home in the military sometimes find themselves without one in their final years, making the prospect of dignified end-of-life care even more daunting against a backdrop of a national housing crisis.

In the heart of Orange County, where veterans comprise 5% or 130,000 of the county’s populace, these challenges are felt deeply. Data from the Family Evaluation of Hospice shows that veterans receiving hospice care experience higher levels of anxiety and sadness compared to nonveterans. Our work with terminally ill veterans has allowed us to help shed light within the medical community regarding the challenges they might face at the end of their lives, including overcoming ingrained stoicism, the fear of admitting pain as a sign of weakness and the effects of PTSD.

During the first 10 months of running Orange County’s first nonprofit residential care facility for the elderly (RCFE) with a focus on hospice residents, and California’s only hospice-centric RCFE with the Assisted Living Waiver, we have been able to provide care for veterans and other Orange County residents who may not have had insurance or enough Social Security to cover traditional hospice care. Generous donations from philanthropic individuals and the community have also allowed us to maintain the dignity of those approaching the end of their lives.

More than anyone, veterans have earned the right to a dignified and honorable end. Now more than ever, the community must rally behind these heroes, ensuring they aren’t forgotten when they most need support.

It is our duty to serve those who have served us. The work that we do is a testament to this commitment, and we call upon our Orange County neighbors to seek ways to uphold this commitment as well. As Veterans Day approaches, let us remember and act, ensuring that every veteran’s farewell is filled with honor, dignity, and love.

Southern California Hospice Foundation Executive Director Michelle Wulfestieg’s personal journey includes a near-death experience following two strokes before the age of 25, driving leadership of this nonprofit’s commitment to enhancing the lives of terminally ill patients and their families.