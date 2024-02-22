Mailbag: Local support for Ukraine continues as war drags on

Two years ago this weekend, Russia launched its brutal invasion of Ukraine. From the beginning, America has supported Ukraine’s fight for freedom. Since the war began, an estimated 500,000 Ukrainians and Russians have been killed or injured. The plight of the Ukrainians hasn’t been lost on my friends here in Laguna Beach. First, we protested in front of City Hall; second, there was a very successful fundraiser at the museum; third, neighbors found housing for refugees and more. As for me, I am grateful to LagunaTunes Community Chorus and Laguna’s Eric Alcouloumre, an emergency room physician at Hoag, for recording my rewrite of the 1960s civil rights anthem “We Shall Overcome.” I wish the members of Congress, who currently are holding up funds for Ukraine, could hear “Ukraine Shall Overcome.” I think it has the potential to change their minds (and votes).

Here are the two Laguna-based versions: youtube.com/watch?v=6TE1Vp-S_SY and youtube.com/watch?v=aTuxaPJbs4U.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

Exception to letter’s praise

I have read Lynn Lorenz’s frequent letters to the Daily Pilot over the years and have been favorably impressed by her insightful opinions and her concern for local and statewide issues. In her praise of Rep. Adam Schiff in the contest for Senate between Rep. Katie Porter of coastal Orange County and a number of other candidates, I was disappointed she failed to mention his support of eliminating the filibuster, adding four members to the supreme court and eliminating the electoral college, positions I strongly disagree with.

Porter may not accept corporate contributions, but she is an excellent fundraiser. Although she was critical of Schiff for running adds suggesting Steve Garvey was his main opponent, she is now doing the same with Eric Early. I am concerned by the drift of our state to a one party government; look at the budget deficit, homelessness, drug use, the bullet train and a tax structure highly dependent on upper income people who are leaving for more favorable locations.

Advertisement

Peter S Bordas

Newport Beach

Chaos reigns in H.B.

Any doubt that the Huntington Beach City Council majority has gone rogue on the residents was laid to rest at the Feb. 20 council meeting. First, multiple speakers in public comments conclusively proved that the proposed charter amendments on the March 5 ballot are not only unnecessary but deleterious to our local government and the welfare of its citizens. The majority continued to ignore all reason, rationality, fact and evidence in pushing its power grab legislation.

Then it came to light that the majority had moved to carry out its intention to move books around in the library to deny young people of reading books some have deemed deviant or detrimental. Councilwoman Natalie Moser’s call for greater transparency and accountability for dealing with library system operations since moves were being made “behind the bookshelves” was blocked by the majority, who had the upper hand to squash it. So much for open and honest governance!

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach