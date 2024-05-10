The Crowd: Hutchins Consort marks silver anniversary at Newport Beach soiree

Gala Chair Margaret Gates with Hutchins Consort Artistic Director Joe McNalley at the group’s 25th anniversary concert and dinner at Newport Beach Country Club.

Hutchins Consort, a unique violin chamber ensemble, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with a Sunday fundraising soiree at the Newport Beach Country Club.

Margaret Gates, anniversary chair, welcomed a handsome gathering of music advocates for an evening concert billed as “Oh, the Places We’ve Been!” The performance traced the history and legacy of the ensemble of professional musicians who perform on an octet of acoustically matched violins.

The local musicians in the Hutchins Consort, led by artistic director Joe McNalley, have, over 25 years, toured in 14 states and three foreign countries. They’ve collaborated extensively with fellow artists, primarily in Japan and Russia.

Major donors David and Darrellyn Melilli attend the Hutchins Consort gala. (Ann Chatillon)

The evening in Newport Beach honored Hutchins Consort founding chair Sharon McNalley, mother of the artistic director, whose passion and leadership for the music has been both inspirational and transformational for many citizens supporting the legacy.

Advocates and donors attending included William Amneus, Christina Gantz, Dr. Howard Jelinek, Dr. Vahe Meghrouni, David and Darrellyn Melilli, Nella Webster O’Grady, Ron and Marcia Kay Radelet and Dr. Dorothy Ray.

Paying tribute to the contributions of Sharon McNalley, the crowd offered a rousing standing ovation. Chair Gates joined the guests in honoring the memory of dedicated Hutchins Consort extended family supporters Dr. John Applegate, Betty Andrews and the lovely late Dr. Armine Meghrouni.

Andrés Martin, composer in residence, with Carol Kirkwood, Ron and Marcia Kay Radelet at the Hutchins Consort 25th anniversary gala in Newport Beach. (Ann Chatillon)

Attending the celebration were Dan and Cassie Hutchins Coon, in from New Hampshire for the 25th anniversary event. Cassie Hutchins Coon is the daughter of Carleen Hutchins, creator and crafter of the acoustically matched violins that are used by the consort. Carleen Hutchins’ violins are placed in museums such as the Metropolitan Museum in New York City, as well as in museums in Stockholm, Edinburgh and South Dakota.

Over the years the Southern California-based consort has also performed in such notable venues as the Vatican’s Aula Magna Pontifical. Their educational outreach efforts have enriched schools and colleges nationwide, in addition to libraries, senior centers and specific underserved communities including Native American reservations. Introduced to the gala consort crowd on this night in Newport Beach was the consort’s new composer in residence, Andrés Martin, a contrabassist hailing from Argentina who currently resides in Mexico.

VIP guests at the Hutchins Consort event Dan Coons, from left, Cassie Hutchins Coons (daughter of Hutchins Consort founder Carleen Hutchins), Ruth Ann and Bob Burns. (Ann Chatillon)

An elegant candlelit spring dinner followed the performance catered by the highly regarded culinary team led by Chef Graeme Blair at Newport Beach Country Club preparing and serving a three-course dinner featuring a main entrée of filet mignon and salmon. Tables in the dining room were festooned with snow globe centerpieces representing 14 nations where the consort has traveled.

Sharing memories were Hutchins board president John McCarthy and his wife Kerry, with Ruth Ann and Bob Burns, Tom Unvert and Jan Landstrom, Julie and Tommy Phillips, Tim McNalley and Mara Kaye, and Carol Kirkwood.

To learn more about Hutchins Consort visit hutchinsconsort.org.