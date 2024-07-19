The Crowd: Balboa Bay Club hosts 2,000 visitors to annual car show

Todd Pickup, John Wortmann, Joe Moody, Mark Larson and Bill Blaise, all governors of the Balboa Bay Club, attend and support the 2024 Car Show, which attracted a crowd of some 2,000 guests.

Amazing auto art filled the upper deck parking garage of Balboa Bay Resort for the 17th annual Balboa Bay Club Car Show on a recent Sunday summer afternoon.

The impressive assemblage of man’s machines attracted some 2,000 guests. Upon arrival, a gleaming vintage cloud-white Rolls Royce set the tone of the show.

Just beyond the Rolls, a stunning 1956 300 SC Mercedes Benz Roadster from owner John Word of Newport Beach was a showstopper. The pristine, burgundy-colored convertible won the Chairman’s Award, also taking a top prize at the renown Amelia Island Concourse d’ Elegance Show. That was just the beginning of the event, with more than 100 entrants in multiple categories.

EJ, Tatianna and Ed Herbst enjoy the summer Sunday car show at the Balboa Bay Resort. (Niki Cram Photography)

John Wortmann, chairman of the board of governors for the Balboa Bay Club, served as both host and producer.

“We had Team Penske/Shell NASCAR driven by Joey Lugano, a first for the show. The crowd went wild when the car was fired up. The noise and reverberation was so strong we feared windows would shatter in the nearby hotel,” Wortmann said.

Nelson and Meschell Holdo attend the 2024 Balboa Bay Club Car Show at the Balboa Bay Resort. (Niki Cram Photography)

Also on display were the first ever Ferrari-hybrid and the first ever SUV made by Ferrari Purosangue. From one-of-a-kind Ferraris to vintage Cadillacs, Lincolns, Jaguars, Thunderbirds, Woodys, Chevys and classic 21-window Volkswagen buses, the presentation was one of the best in Newport Beach.

On hand with his showroom-new 1953 red Cadillac convertible, classic car enthusiast Gary Katsaris, with his wife, Sharon, welcomed guests who were admiring the very special 71-year-old American dream machine.

In case the cars were not enough to behold, a personal helicopter was also on display.

Under Wortmann’s guidance, credit for the successful event belongs to Cindy Racco, managing director, Balboa Bay Resort and Club; Leticia Rice, general manager; Aaron Trent and Melanie Hertrick, who coordinated all elements of the event. Spotted in the crowd were Todd and Natalie Pickup, Joe Moody, Mark Larson and Bill Blaine. Also attending were Anne Wortmann, Devon and Jared Miller, Darryl and Susan Tschirn, Michelle and Mark Larson, sharing car talk over Sunday barbecue served by the harbor shoreline adjacent to the exhibition.

Devon Miller and collector and car dealer Gary Katsrais attend the 2024 Balboa Bay Club Car Show. Katsrais’ entry of a 1953 Cadillac took home awards. (Niki Cram Photography)

The highlight of the afternoon was the award ceremony honoring legendary car dealer Fletcher “Ted” Jones, purveyor of Mercedes Benz, Newport Beach (the largest-selling Mercedes dealership in the world, including Germany) and Jimmy Smith, owner of Ultra Wheels, one of the nation’s largest wheel-manufacturing companies. Smith was recently inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame, honored not only for the excellence of his company’s products but also for its philanthropy.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Balboa Bay Club Car Show, all voted upon by the many guests strolling the collection. The event was open to the public, free of charge for all.

Best Stich & Interior: Cary Katsaris, 1953 Cadillac El Dorado Convertible

Best British Car: Graham Reed, 1963 Austin Mini Cooper Rally Racer

Most Colorful: Jorge Robledo, 1945 Mercury

Chairman’s Award: John Word, 1956 Mercedes 300 SC Roadster

Governor’s Choice Awards: Andy Stavros, 1973 Ford Bronco; Condren Hampton, 1952 Chevrolet Suburban; Daniel Dawes, 1967 Chevy Camaro; Jerry Marquez, 1958 Cadillac Biaritz El Dorado; Brad and Sally LaPoint, 1964 Porsche 356 C Convertible; Ron Newman, 1961 Jaguar XK150 and Bill Lyon, 1967 Porsche S-Targa 911

Exotic Award: Robert and Tami Ervolina, 1971 For De Tomaso Pantera

Icon Award #1: Fletcher “Ted” Jones

Icon Award #2: Jimmy Smith

Best Muscle Car: Danny Prosser, 1969 Chevy Camaro

Best Classic Car: — Jarrod Word, 1959 Oldsmobile 98

Best Luxury Car: Barto Family 1962 Bentley S2 Continental Coupe

Fast and Furious Award: Bob Koop Sr., 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Diamond Trophy — John Bemis, 1971 Ferrari Daytona Spyder

Favorite Car in Show: Bill Stellmacher, 1968 Volkswagen Shorty Bus

Sexiest Car: Robert and Tami Ervolina, 1971 Ford De Tomaso Pantera

Dad’s Pick: Andy Stavros, 1973 Ford Bronco

Best Paint: Nick Berger, 1968 Jaguar XKE