The Crowd: ‘Chic’ was the word as Decorative Arts Society marks its 30th anniversary

Georgia Jacobson, from left, Angela Cord, guest speaker Peter Dunham and DARTS President Adrienne Garrison pose during the organization’s 30th anniversary spring luncheon.

Style and substance joined hands as the Decorative Arts Society (DARTS) gathered some 200 patrons for its 30th anniversary spring luncheon at Newport Beach Country Club.

This chic event was chaired by Angela Cord and Georgina Jacobson, supported by tabletop design co-chairs Sharon Henwood and Molly McCray.

DARTS advocates Ashley Fisher, from left, Jessica Jones, Monica Peterson and Sally Crockett at the 30th anniversary DARTS anniversary luncheon held at Newport Beach Country Club. (Ann Chatillon)

Therein lies the “chic” factor. Since DARTS attracts advocates with passion for the decorative arts, 21 local designers decorated with considerable artistry their individual luncheon tables in the country club’s dining room. Upon entering, the setting produced excitement similar to the raising of a velvet curtain on an anticipated Broadway show.

Advertisement

The first table vignette viewed was created by Ann Dennis of Ann Dennis Designs. Centered with an enormous blue and white ceramic ginger jar bursting with white blooms, Dennis beautifully coordinated the table settings, linens, candles and silver service.

DARTS donors Danielle Slutzsky and Molly McCray, co-chair for the tabletop designers, hold court at the Newport Beach Country Club luncheon. (Ann Chatillon)

Truly, all 21 settings were magazine worthy. Design kudos to Anne Michaelsen, Brooke Wagner, Jess Jones, Elizabeth Brooke, Pamela Nast and Kelly Nutt were among the very talented decorators participating.

Major DARTS supporter Lugano also created a spectacular table. No precious gems affixed to the silver service, but boss Stuart Winston held court with right-hand man Bill Peters and other associates. Winston had just returned from opening the latest Lugano boutique in Chicago as the international jewelry purveyor spreads its unique style across the globe.

Front and center for the 30th anniversary celebration was DARTS president and sponsor Adrienne Garrison with fellow sponsors Sally Crockett, Ashley Fisher, Hyla Bertea, Kristin James, Pam Howard, Pam Muzzy, Randa Phair, Janet Curci, Britt Meyer, Barbara Belveal, DARTS founding member Mary Anna Jeppe, Argyros Foundation and the platinum underwriter Kling Family Foundation.

Hyla Bertea and Katie McGuire enjoy the DARTS 30th anniversary luncheon in Newport Beach. (Ann Chatillon)

Special luncheon guest and speaker was interior designer Peter Dunham, based in Los Angeles and well known for his fabric and wallpaper design collection. Dunham charmed the crowd, including devoted DARTS patroness Sandra Ayres, who held a cocktail reception for DARTS members days in advance of the anniversary affair. Barbara Glabman, Marion Palley, Leslie Cancelleri, Laraine Eggleston, Madeline Hayward, Evelyn Kroener, Maureen Madigan, Toni Berlinger and Kitty Canada were all present as well.

Designer and dealer Kristen James, left, with Bill Peters of Lugano and Alana Hedley pose during the DARTS 30th anniversary luncheon. (Ann Chatillon)

While the artistry of the design style brought the “wow” factor, the DARTS charity focus delivered the substance. In 30 years, the group has raised and donated more than $4.5 million through their annual speaker program to gift to 52 Orange County charities serving the needs of women, children and families. This list is long and impressive, absolutely worthy of print. Here it is, in alphabetical order:

Alzheimer’s Orange County, American Red Cross, Beyond Blindness, Boys and Girls Club of Buena Park, Boys Hope Girls Hope, Breast Cancer Solutions, Build Futures, Casa Teresa, Casa Youth Shelter, Caterina’s Club, Decorative Arts Trust, Down Syndrome Assn. Orange County, Environmental Nature Center, Families Forward, Family Support Network, Fristers, Girls Inc., Hoag, Homeless Intervention Services of Orange County, Hope Harbor, Human Options, Illumination Foundation, Orange Coast Interfaith Shelter, Intervention Center for Early Childhood, Laguna College of Art and Design, Laura’s House, Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, Mariposa Center, Mary’s Path, New Directions for Women, Pretend City Children’s Museum, Project Hope Alliance, Project Scientist, Project Self-Sufficiency, Providence Speech and Hearing Center, Radiant Futures, Share Our Selves, South County Outreach, SPIN Serving People in Need, Taller San Jose/Hope Builders, Templo Calvario CDC, the Teen Project, Thomas House Family Shelter, Veterans First, Wayfinders, WISEPlace, Women Helping Women, Women’s Transitional Living Center, Youth Employement Services and Youth Employment Center.

Hats off to the remarkable style and substance of the Decorative Arts Society.