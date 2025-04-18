Commentary: Before they open a book: the politicization of Orange County’s public libraries

Supporters of Our Library Matters hold a rally at Huntington Beach Central Library urging residents to vote yes on Measures A and B in June’s special election.

The Huntington Beach Public Library is a community paragon and is expected to unveil its 50th anniversary plaque this month — a plaque that has sparked controversy with its politicized messaging. Emblazoned with the MAGA acronym and slogans from previous presidents, the plaque is one of many ways politics have infiltrated Orange County libraries, especially the children’s sections.

Politicization through book bans, extremely partisan city councils and physical signage has skewed our youngest readers’ perception of literature. To combat literary politicization, the state of California recently chartered the Freedom to Read Act, restricting book banning in state-funded facilities. Will this be enough to protect Orange County children’s right to read?

Every new parent is urged to create avid readers for a reason. Reading is key to a child’s development. It is known to improve children’s critical thinking and concentration, develop their senses of empathy and creativity, and introduce them to different cultures and experiences.

Advertisement

Orange County public libraries support families’ reading goals with their children’s sections and events such as story time, reading challenges and family book clubs. Yet our public libraries have faced roadblocks to free access in recent years.

According to the American Library Assn., book bans have been on the rise in the last few years, and nowhere is this clearer than in Huntington Beach. Although free access to literature is considered a protected 1st Amendment right under free speech, Huntington Beach officials have been among those who believe children’s sections should be monitored. Just last year The Huntington Beach City Council ordered its central library to move books with “sexual content” out of the children’s section. The “sexual content” in question? Books on potty training, puberty, and anatomy — subjects integral for children’s development.

The state of California seeks to reduce such instances of book banning. The Freedom to Read Act, AB 1825, dictates that by Jan. 1, 2026, all state-funded libraries must write and publish a collection development policy. Collection policies cannot allow the removal, relocation, or restriction of books based on political, LGBTQ+, or racial content, topics that frequently justify book bans. This act would especially affect children’s sections, cementing diverse stories on children’s shelves. Supporters view this act with optimism toward a bipartisan state library system, especially for littles; in contrast, some municipalities, including Huntington Beach, expressed contempt for AB 1825 and seek to fight against it.

Book bans are not the only conduits of library politicization; city councils and infrastructure are politicized as well. While AB 1825 aims to reduce politicization of public libraries, it only focuses on library content. Despite librarians, volunteers and patrons alike voicing concerns about the presidential slogans on the Huntington Beach Public Library’s 50th anniversary plaque, the City Council unanimously approved the design. When the plaque is unveiled, families will encounter politicized messages from both the left and the right before even cracking open a book. Despite its best efforts, AB 1825 will not eliminate politicization by a long shot.

Orange County citizens are responsible for protecting the integrity of our libraries, especially for our children. Community members can directly support public libraries by simply going to their local library and taking out a library card. This increases the library’s door count and card count and can dictate its allocated resources. Advocate for children’s free, bipartisan access to literature in public libraries by voicing concerns at city council meetings and reaching out to representatives. Relatives of school-age children can attend school board meetings and defend librarians and teachers. Parents should discuss what content their children should and should not be reading at their age while encouraging curiosity on diverse stories.

Orange County public libraries have encouraged both proper development through reading and love for books in thousands of children; it is up to its citizens to protect the libraries from politicization so thousands more can experience the benefits of free access to literature.

Meredith Starkenburg is a lifelong Orange County resident who studies education and English at the College of William and Mary.