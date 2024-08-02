The Crowd: 3 al fresco summer events focus on dining, music and great causes

Carolyn and Joe Moody, Devon and Kevin Martin and Natalie and Todd Pickup help raise $1 million for KidWorks at a Newport Beach Country Club event.

Summer dining for a cause was the theme as the Festival of Chefs honoring and benefiting KidWorks held its third annual culinary extravaganza at the Newport Beach Country Club.

Some 67 amazing food artists produced their delectable canvases for the table set before ultra-generous KidWorks diners, raising in excess of $1 million on their recent Sunday night al fresco summer night on the coast.

The host chef of the night was the talented Gracme Blair of Newport Beach Country Club, who welcomed the lauded and honored guest chef of the party Chef Michael Campbell of Pacific Pearl and Copas. Campbell received the KidWorks Philanthropic Award for his extended community outreach assisting underserved youth in O.C.

Advertisement

Arcely and Adrian Montero attend the annual KidWorks Summer Party in Newport Beach. (Ann Chatillon)

Notable chefs supporting the charitable outreach also included Robert Gomez (A Restaurant), Prabeen Prathapan and Bert Agor Jr. (Balboa Bay Club and Balboa Bay Resort), Kevin Jones (Cannery), David Martin (Pacific Club), Ben Martinek (Pendry) and Alan Ramirez (Butterflight Food Service), to name only a few.

The Newport band of the decade Tijuana Dogs were on stage to entertain along with hula dancers from Roy’s Restaurant and a mariachi band from Butterflight Food Services. Indeed, something for everyone! The evening was produced by the talented Kristen Martin and her team at KM Productions.

Spotted in the crowd were: Devon and Kevin Martin, Kathy and Noel Hamilton, Ruben and Heidi Mendoza, Natalie and Todd Pickup, Carolyn and Joe Moody, Kiri and Chase Wheeler and Arcely and Adrian Montero.

Since 1993 KidWorks has served the educational, cultural and spiritual enrichment of students and families in central Santa Ana with preschool, after-school, tutoring, mentoring and adult services encompassing health, parenting education and more.

To learn more, visit KidWorksOC.org.

Hoag Summer Fest

Another perfect summer evening on the Orange Coast celebrated the lifesaving and life-affirming mission of Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian as some 1,300 local citizens came together for the 2024 Hoag Summer Fest at Newport Dunes.

On stage and upfront again, the sounds of the Tijuana Dogs provided the permeating popular beat as 43 O.C. celeb chefs provided the eats. More than $360,000 was raised to benefit Hoag’s ongoing crisis response innovation, reports Chelsea Kottke from Hoag Communications.

Makena and Thomas Hutchinson attend the 2024 Hoag Summer Fest at Newport Dunes raising funds to benefit Hoag’s ongoing crisis response innovation. (Kevin Warn)

“We love celebrating Hoag Summer Fest with the community. For 35 years, this event has not only served as a way to benefit Hoag patients but also bring supporters, friends, neighbors and staff together for a night of fantastic food, fun, and entertainment,” stated Flynn A. Andrizzi, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful for our community partners who continue to help Hoag lead in transforming the future of healthcare here in Orange County and beyond.”

Chairing this year’s Hoag Summer Fest were the mother-daughter duo Marianne Nahin and Kristen Nahin Gooding, and the Peter & Mary Russo Family Foundation.

Carolyn McKitterick, Dwight and Kathie Armstrong enjoying the evening at Hoag Summer Fest benefiting Hoag Hospital. (Kevin Warn)

Hoag Summer Fest restaurant partners all deserving mention and credit for making the event a success donating their time, talent, food and beverages were A & O Restaurant | Bar, Ambitious Ales, Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Argaux, Avana, Bluewater Grill, Booch Craft, Bred Hot Chicken, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Chaak Kitchen, Colette’s Catering, Descanso, El Cholo, Fishbonz Seafood Grill and Five Crowns.

Also front and center were Flaky Apple Pie Co., Gabbi’s Mexican Kitchen, Harborside Restaurant and Hi-Time Wine Cellars, Ho Sum Bistro, Kona Ice of Huntington Beach, Lido Bottle Works, Louie’s by the Bay, Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center Mobile Kitchen, Milk & Cookies, Miss Mini Donuts, Modo Mio Rustic Kitchen, Morning Lavendar Café, Morning Shrum, Newport Rib Co., Nowhere Bakery, Oliver’s Osteria, Simply Fish, Starfish, Straub, Tanner’s Restaurant – Paséa Hotel & Spa, Ten Sushi & Cocktail Bar, the Bungalow, the Cannery, TK Burgers and W Café & Restaurant.

Annual concert benefits High Hopes

The third summer dining, music and great cause evening on the social menu hit it out of the proverbial park recently on the grounds of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Newport Beach. The 25th “Eric Marienthal and Friends” jazz concert benefiting High Hopes Head Injury Program raised an impressive $200,000 from some 600 revelers attending the outdoor concert event.

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the incredible support from our community and the outstanding performances by Eric Marienthal, Patti Austin, and David Benoit. Your contributions have significantly impacted the High Hopes Head Injury Program,” said Mark Desmond, the visionary behind the program’s development.

The Tulsa Rib Co. catered the evening for VIP guests and provided a memorable dining experience, hosted bar and entertainment by the Ron Kobayashi Trio with special guest artist, singer and songwriter Mary Desmond, Mark Desmond’s daughter. She is a talented R&B-infused pop singer, a multi-talented songwriter, musician, performer and actress. SiriusXM On Air Personality Talaya Trigueros served as master of ceremonies along with Desmond. Kevin O’Callaghan was the auctioneer for the evening.

David Benoit and Eric Marienthal perform on stage benefiting the High Hope Head Injury program. (Sheri Determan)

Eric Marienthal took the stage and opened the show with “Lolo Shuffle,” then went right into “You Ga (Ta Give It)” from his 2020 album release Double Dealin’ with Randy Brecker, then into “Two in One” from his 2012 “It’s Love” album, as well as his hit “New York State of Mind.”

Lindy Boone Michaelis and Mike Michaelis were honored with the High Hopes Lifetime Achievement Award. Lindy is one of Pat Boone’s daughters. Ryan (Lindy’s son) fell through a three-story skylight and landed on the concrete below in 2001. They sought help at High Hopes for Ryan’s traumatic brain injury.

A very heartwarming testimony was given by Britney, daughter of Bob Vermes, board president of High Hopes. She suffered a stroke two years ago and couldn’t walk or use her left arm. Tearfully, she told her story about watching her mom volunteer at High Hopes since she was 4 years old, never thinking she would need the services. She’s been coming to High Hopes and has regained her life back.

Guest performer Patti Austin with High Hopes Head Injury founder Mark Desmond at the “Eric Marienthal and Friends” jazz concert held at Hyatt Regency Hotel, Newport Beach. (Sheri Determan)

The event’s sponsors were H&H Lee Foundation, Carol and James Reed, the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, KJAZ 88.1, The Keith Family Fund at California Community Foundation, 94.7 the Wave, Xerox, Smooth Jazz News, Rainone & Jones Families, Millie and Severson General Contractors, Minuteman Press Costa Mesa, Ryan’s Reach and Stirling Properties.