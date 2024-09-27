The Crowd: Fine cigars, steaks, wine and good company hallmarks of Gentlemen Smokers’ event

On a recent Thursday evening, as summer 2024 began its descent into the seasonal change, a heavy haze blanketed the Newport Harbor shore. Certainly not an unusual climate occurrence over Pacific waters post a warm afternoon. However, on this night the haze was not coastal fog but rather aromatic smoke emanating from hundreds of rare Artura Fuentes Opus cigars being puffed heartily by some 200 gents on the bayfront lawn of the Balboa Bay Club and Resort.

The crowd at the 26th annual Gentleman’s Smoker at the Balboa Bay Resort. (Baldemar Fierro)

The invite summoned men from a wide sector of local male-bonding circles to attire in their best nautical blue blazers and white slacks for the annual rite of passage known as the Gentleman’s Smoker. This 26th Newport rendition of a century-old male tradition was hosted by Balboa Bay Club Chairman of the Board of Governors John Wortmann in partnership with Eagle Four Partners Executive Kory Kramer. While local ladies enjoy frequent social luncheon gatherings on the Newport social calendar, the Smoker is most certainly a testosterone display at full throttle.

Advertisement

Kyle Zimmer, Joe Chichester, Brooks Pounder, Jared Miller, Shane Harper and John Redfield attend the 26th annual Gentleman’s Smoker at Balboa Bay Resort. (Baldemar Fierro)

You might wonder what is discussed at the formal round tables covered in starched white linens. Sports, business, politics and the coming election, deals made and deals lost, cars, travel, and that’s right, wives, girlfriends and kids. Mostly it was talk about family and friends. Appropriately, such communication is what the event is all about. Besides polluting the air over the harbor, the Smoker is a significant fundraiser benefiting the Balboa Bay Club’s annual scholarship for Newport-Mesa high school students bound for college and requiring financial backing. To this end, Wortmann and Kramer serve a singular purpose raising funds from generous guys in the crowd. By the time the final puff of smoke cleared in a darkened sky above the al fresco dinner event, close to $130,000 had been raised from ticket sales and auction items sold.

James Papazis, Smoker co-host Kory Kramer, Craig Atkins and Andrew Gabriel with model presenters at the Gentleman’s Smoker event. (Baldemar Fierro)

Major givers raising their other hand (one holding a cigar) included Eagle Four Partners Todd Pickup, Pat Mahoney, John Gerber, Michael Fuerstman of the Pendry family ownership, Ron Salisbury, Gary Primm, Joe Moody, Gary Sherwin, father-son Craig and Brady Barto, respected attorney Rick Weiner, developer John Pomer, Segerstrom family heir Richard Moriarty and businessman-philanthropist car collector John Word of Harbor Island.

Also stepping up for local students, political movers/shakers including the respected mayor of Newport Beach, Will O’Neill along with Mayor Pro Tem Joe Stapleton, who’s headed off in October to Tuscany to tie the knot among the vines during harvest. John Moorlach, Noah Blom and Steve Rosansky were there, as were Craig Atkins, international spirits purveyor Ronnie Newman in from his new high-rise residence in Las Vegas, Steve Arnold, James Papazis, Randy Hall, Bob Jacobs, brand-new dad Jared Miller, Wortmann’s son-in-law, along with Balboa Bay Club Governors Mark Larson and Daniel Yanni.

Shane Fox, Ed Reno, and former state Sen. John Moorlach help raise $130,000 for student scholarships at Gentleman’s Smoker. (Baldemar Fierro)

The who’s who of gents saluted the founder of the local tradition, retired hotelier Henry Shielein, past president of Balboa Bay Club and Resort joining pals Manny Khashbin, Dieter Hissen, Donald Wise, Christen Fantical and Lincoln Salazar, publisher of the Enthusiast Report magazine.

Partaking in a lavish dinner prepared by Executive Chef Prabeen Prathapan, the gentlemen started with Kona kampachi crudo, followed by steakhouse-style wedge salad and an entrée of Greater Omaha bone-in prime filet mignon paired with wines provided by Daniel Daou, including the highly touted “Soul of a Lion.” The auction entertained thanks to major sponsors Eight Lounge/Steak & Sushi, artist Michael Bryan, Ocean 48, VEA Newport, Pendry Newport, men’s clothier Mark Pomerantz, among many more.

Closing the evening, Wortmann commented, “Tonight is not about who gives the most, it’s about our community taking ownership of the need to act to benefit these exceptional young men and women with financial support continuing their education.”

Mayor Will O’Neill attends the Gentleman’s Smother at Balboa Bay Resort with host and Balboa Bay Club Chairman of the Board of Governors John Wortmann. (Baldemar Fierro)

O’Neill presented a proclamation from the city of Newport Beach honoring the effort to provide scholarships to deserving youth. In 2024, the Balboa Bay Scholarship Fund awarded 24 scholars/athletes from four local public high schools $192,000 in grants. It remains one of the most generous annual private scholarship funding programs in Newport-Mesa.