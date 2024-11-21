Mailbag: Happy about new project, residential or not

As a senior who has resided in Huntington Beach for 62 years, I welcome the positive vote on the zoning map amendment for the Bolsa Chica Senior Care Community (Huntington Beach senior housing project passes second reading on split vote, Daily Pilot, Nov. 21).

Whether it turns out to be commercial or residential. these 134 assisted living units are surly needed by seniors in our community. Since three conservative members were opposed to this project it must mean that what was the usual minority plus Councilman Tony Strickland are on the right track for the construction of this worthwhile project. This minority council members, Rhonda Bolton, Natalie Moser and Dan Kalmick, ended their terms on a super positive manner. They will be missed in keeping the majority honest.

Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach

Fearing the future

The Huntington Beach City Council held its last full meeting on Tuesday featuring the outgoing members of the council minority (Natalie Moser, Rhonda Bolton and Dan Kalmick). Their spaces at the dais were covered in floral bouquets as was the desk of retiring City Clerk Robin Estanislau. Dozens of public comments by a five-to-one margin applauded the leadership and service of the three who were deprived of reelection by a nasty turn to the right with a political red tide which swept through a grievance-fueled electorate.

Surf City’s local government is now headed into uncharted territory with seven right-wing council members and a new and inexperienced conservative city clerk, Lisa Lane Barnes, whom they had endorsed. Factoring into the mix is a pugnacious right-wing city attorney, Michael Gates, and the city will be entering a new and confrontational period with its local control and reputation on the line. The concern is palpable.

Many in the community fear the amateur authoritarians on the dais will plunge Surf City into endless civic turmoil. This will, in turn, affect surrounding coastal communities as the powers that be in Sacramento decide how the conditions here in areas like housing, voting rights and the environment could affect other Orange County cities. Lawsuits, penalties, restrictions and loss of local control could be visited upon Huntington Beach if it persists in defying state laws.

Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail before the ideological and idiocy on the dais rampages further. Local elections matter. But so does the damage caused.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

Fearing the state

Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to to ignore the 40% of Californians who voted for Trump and to allow cheating with the law against voter ID. H.B. City Atty. Michael Gates argued that voter ID is common sense that prevents fraud and keeps elections fair.

The courts sided with Gates (O.C. judge dismisses challenge to Huntington Beach Voter ID laws, Daily Pilot, Nov. 15), and Huntington Beach can proceed with its voter ID requirements. It’s sad that the Democrats do not get it, especially Newsom, but they soon will, especially on Jan. 20 when Trump takes office.

Peter Anderson

Huntington Beach