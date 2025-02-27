Mailbag: Policy questions arise as homeless disappear in Fountain Valley

In response to the Feb. 26 TimesOC newsletter, “How will Trump’s policies hit O.C. where it hurts? Officials working to end homelessness look at uncertainties,” my husband and I frequently walk the Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.

We have noticed the homeless gathering in some areas of the park. A few days ago, we lost our car keys and retraced our steps for two days straight. On the first day, we asked several homeless groups if anyone had found any car keys. They were all very friendly and wished us luck. On the second day, the homeless groups were nowhere to be found. They left behind some heartbreaking messages scrawled on cardboard and nearby walls.

Meanwhile, we were very thankful that a park employee at the office found our keys. They were very helpful.

Our question is, where does the administration think the homeless are going to go? From place to place until — what? We do understand there are many concerns and safety issues. But how and where do the homeless get vital information about resources they may already have available to them without face-to-face communication? Most have no cellphones, no television, no internet, no way to travel to known shelters and food banks, except for hearing the news by word-of-mouth. Many need desperate help. In other words, it is up to law enforcement, first responders, advocates, informed volunteers, printed signage and fliers, etc., to inform them.

How well are these approaches working?

As one example, CalAIM is a multiyear program that was approved in 2021. It is currently scheduled to expire in 2026. However, a person has to know this program exists and most importantly they must “qualify” to receive benefits.

Some people choose to live on the street no matter what. They do not want anything to do with “shelters.” Where do they go? They still need resources to move from place to place. Where are the funds going to come from in Orange County, where federal dollars for its Continuum of Care are threatened? How will the funds be managed?

The situation remains overwhelming. It seems all we, the American people, can do is to protest, boycott, send money, and volunteer. But most of all we must be an informed voter — before we can’t.

Vicki Miko

Costa Mesa

Symphony of Flowers out of tune

Despite a huge outpouring of vocal opposition from community residents, the Huntington Beach City Council is moving forward with an ill-advised and destructive plan to place a damaging installation in our public Central Park. The so-called Symphony of Flowers is proposed to occupy a large section in the middle of Central Park for six months every year, from September to March, with a disruptive light show and music lasting from 5 to 11 p.m. daily. The contract is for three years with options to renew. In addition to charging for admission to several shows per night, the city proposes to sell access to the parking spaces associated with the Central Library, which is usually open until 9 p.m. most days.

This installation will damage the grass and plants in the proposed area, as well as disrupt the environment for the birds and animals who inhabit the park and the people who enjoy the park on a daily basis. And it will disturb the residents for miles around the park with excessive traffic, noise and sound pollution! And it is not even likely to bring in the pitiful amount of revenue that is projected in the proposal.

This is another boondoggle with smelly political overtones, and Huntington Beach residents do not want it to pollute our park!

Diane Bentley

Huntington Beach

