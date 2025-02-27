The Crowd: Marines, vets, have a ball at annual Crisp Family Super Bowl event

Dwight Hanson from the You Were Worth IT Foundation joins WWII veteran, Navy pharmacist mate 2nd class Charles Cram, as he shares his experience during the iconic Iwo Jima landing to guests at the Super Bowl party held at American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291.

American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 welcomed some 300 Camp Pendleton active-duty Marines, along with 200 veterans for the 14th Super Bowl event Feb. 9 sponsored by Gary and Julie Crisp of Newport Beach.

The Crisp family, Carter Crisp, Julie and Gary Crisp, celebrate their 14th year of honoring military heroes with their annual Super Bowl Party. (Lawrence Sherwin Photography)

Known as the Crisp family Super Bowl Party, the extravagant all-day event was born out of the Crisp family’s personal experience with military service. Gary’s father was a WWII Purple Heart recipient and two of his brothers also served, one in Vietnam. Their personal mission is a commitment to give back to the military community.

“With a legacy of family service, I thought what better way to bring together those who protect our freedom and show appreciation for all they have done,” said Gary Crisp, joining his son, Carter Crisp, who assisted in the massive production required to make the event a reality for some 500 service members.

Advertisement

Ron and Donna Anderson, along with Karen and Steve Silverstein, enjoy a special moment with WW II veteran, U.S. Navy pharmacist mate 2nd class Charles Cram. (Ann Chatillon)

The caravan of service members arrived Super Bowl Sunday for a celebration created around the big game that included live music performances from DJ Salam Wreck, American Idol’s Perry O’Neal, and the annual appearance of the USC Marching Band, of which Gary Crisp is a former member.

Benjamin Beck, a Marine from Camp Pendleton, shares a moment with legendary actor and author Hank Garrett. The two connected as Garrett signed a copy of his new book, “From Harlem Hoodlum to Hollywood Heavyweight.” (Ann Chatillon)

The crowd was feted with lavish, nonstop displays of food and libation. Between quarters of the game, WWE’s Lucia Libre Wrestling grabbed the spotlight. In one section of the American Legion Post, stylists and massage therapists treated the service men and women to haircuts and massages. On the bay in the adjacent Newport Harbor, two luxury yachts were at the ready to take military passengers on tours of the Newport Beach waterfront.

Marines were treated to a yacht cruise through Newport Bay, offering scenic views and relaxation on the water. The day also included limo rides to the iconic Wedge, making it an unforgettable experience for all attendees. (Patric McIntyre Photography)

Prizes, raffles and more were donated to the Marines sponsored by the Crisp family in association with their business, Crisp Imaging, in addition to donor support from associates and volunteers. It was all possible in conjunction with, and benefiting, the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group.

As a very proud member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 291, Gary and his family stand as community examples of sharing business success with service to community giving back with “a special day of fun” for local service men and women.

“It’s the least we can do to thank our new service members for committing to protect our country and to honor our veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made,” Gary Crisp said.