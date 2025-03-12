Apodaca: Newport-Mesa Unified puts a lockable cellphone pouch to the test

Since a pilot program to use lockable cellphone pouches on campus began at Corona del Mar Middle School there has been a decline in fighting and other inappropriate behavior, according to a district official.

By now pretty much everyone knows that cellphones and schools are a problematic mix.

There’s no denying the utility of cellphones in certain educational settings. But student distraction, social disengagement and bullying have reached concerning levels in the smartphone age, and K-12 schools have become real-world Petri dishes for those issues.

The word “addiction” gets tossed around a lot, but there’s widespread acknowledgment that kids have developed a dangerous dependence on personal technology and social media that often manifests in destructive ways on campuses. It has gotten so bad that teachers often report that some students seem unable to look each other in the eyes and have normal conversations.

Earlier versions of cellphone policies had only limited impact. Teachers telling students to put their phones away at the start of class just isn’t enough.

What to do? In recent years districts have struggled to find answers, and to strike a good balance between the needs and desires of students and their families, and schools’ responsibilities to maintain safe, healthy and effective learning environments.

The state has also stepped in with a new law passed last year that requires every district, charter school and county office of education to develop a policy limiting the use of smartphones by July 2026.

Many districts were already moving in that direction with more restrictive cellphone policies, and a growing minority are turning to some newer methods and products. For instance, some schools have equipped classrooms with various types of holders, such as hanging pouches or cabinets with individual slots where phones and other personal tech devices such as smartwatches can be stored.

Here in Orange County, the Newport-Mesa Unified School District took a proactive approach, adopting a more robust cellphone policy in 2023, and embarking on a pilot project at Corona del Mar Middle School this school year that involves the use of Yondr cellphone pouches.

If you’re unfamiliar with Yondr, that’s about to change. Founded in 2014 by former soccer pro Graham Dugoni, the company has reportedly been experiencing rapid growth as it corners the market for lockable cellphone pouches.

At CdM, students in seventh and eighth grade are now required to power down their devices and insert them in the pouches at the start of the school day. The pouches, which have a magnetic locking device, stay with the students throughout the school day, and are unlocked as they leave campus.

At the most recent NMUSD board meeting, the team in charge of this pilot project, led by Assist. Supt. of Secondary Education Kerrie Torres, presented a progress report that included the feedback they’ve received so far from teachers, parents and students.

Their findings were largely unsurprising. In their responses to surveys, teachers and parents were mostly positive about the impact of the Yondr pouches and supported the program by wide margins.

Many parents reported an increased focus on learning, reduced distractions and improved social interactions. However, most said they saw no change in their children’s stress levels due to phone-related issues.

Most teachers said that since the new cellphone policy was implemented student engagement had improved, students were more focused and there was a better school environment.

The student feedback was decidedly different. Although many reported specific benefits to using Yondr, such as better connections with friends at lunch and break time, and fewer distractions, nearly all of those responding said they did not want the Yondr program to continue into ninth grade.

That last finding prompted a burst of laughter.

Twenty-one percent of students were cited for infractions of the policy, which calls for detention after a third offense. Most of the students cited had just one infraction. One student was found to have violated the policy seven times.

A few comments at the meeting addressed the need for flexibility and thoughtfulness. Mention was made of one student who needed access to their phone because they are responsible for caring for younger siblings, and another student with diabetes who uses their phone to track glucose levels.

When I spoke to Torres after the presentation, she explained the decision to target middle-school students.

“We did notice that a lot of the middle schools, the trouble they were getting into had elements of cellphones,” she said. “The parents that came forward were really concerned about mental health and anxiety.”

Since the pilot began there has been a decline in fighting and other inappropriate behavior, she said. She also noted that teachers and administrators are avoiding a heavy-handed approach to discipline, and are focusing largely on positive reinforcement. During break times, for instance, students are encouraged to participate in activities and incentive-based programs.

“We’re really encouraged by the data we’ve observed,” Torres said, although she stressed that more data and feedback will be needed.

“This was testing out the issues, trying to find out what is working and what challenges we’re facing,” she said. “We’re kind of mid-stride with that.”

Cost will be another important factor to consider. If the district decides to expand the use of Yondr pouches, it won’t come cheaply. Each pouch costs about $25 to $30.

There will never be a perfect solution to the cellphone problem. Nonetheless, it’s good to see the district taking a prudent, methodical approach. Hopefully, through patience and a willingness to experiment, progress will be made.