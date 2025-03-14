The Crowd: Vienna Philharmonic’s visit to Orange County made possible by patrons of the arts

Elizabeth Segerstrom, left, and Maria Manetti Shrem were principal sponsors of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra concert residency at Segerstrom Hall. A post-concert reception Sunday was held at the Westin South Coast Plaza Hotel.

Centuries of classic European orchestral excellence graced Orange County this week when the Vienna Philharmonic arrived for a residency. The orchestra was brought here by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, in partnership with Cal Performances.

Actress Marcia Gay Harden with son Mason Harden attend one of the Vienna Philharmonic concerts at Segerstrom Concert Hall. (Reza Allahbakshi)

Rousing ovations echoed throughout the Reneé and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall during the performances conducted by internationally acclaimed maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The Orange County concerts followed performances that had been held at Zellerbach Hall at UC Berkeley. Both West Coast appearances were made possible primarily through the philanthropic largess of two women dedicated to the musical heritage of the 180-year dynasty of the Vienna Philharmonic.

The two modern “Medici” patrons responsible for the performances are San Francisco Bay Area resident Maria Manetti Shrem and Elizabeth Segerstrom, of Newport Beach and New York City. Without their significant patronage the public would not have the opportunity to experience such performances. Dedication to the highest level of artistic presentation exists today as it did centuries past due to individuals such as Manetti Shrem and Segerstrom. Their credit goes largely unknown by the general public, making it even more important to recognize such support in the media. In addition to the performances, the visiting orchestra’s residencies in both Northern and Southern California included multiple opportunities for educational and civic outreach.

The Segerstrom Concert Hall performances were held last Sunday and Tuesday. On Sunday afternoon, the concert featured pianist Yefim Bronfman with the Vienna Philharmonic delivering Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and then Strauss’s world-renown triumph, Ein Heldenleben. The Tuesday evening performance shared with its audience Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 and Dvořák’s popular Symphony No. 9, also known as “From the New World.”

Major donor Donna L Kendall, left, with sponsor Debra Gunn Downing of South Coast Plaza at the post-concert reception for the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. (Reza Allahbakshi)

With the music came revelry. Following Sunday’s performance, the Westin South Coast Plaza Hotel welcomed patrons to a celebratory dinner reception in honor of the orchestra and the donors making it possible. Joining Segerstrom and Manetti Shrem were major sponsors the Donna L. Kendall Foundation and the Shanbrom Family Foundation. Additional significant support came from Jennifer and Anton Segerstrom, Elizabeth An and Gordon Clune, Dee and Larry Higby, Patricia and William Podlich, Connie and Peter Spenuzza, Katherine and Howard Bland and Mary and John Carrington. Also front and center for the Philharmonic Society were Whitney and Jerry Mandel, Hung Fan and Michael Feldman, Elaine and Carl Neuss, Gail and Robert Sebring and Deirdre and Douglas Smith.

Arts patrons Anton and Jennifer Segerstrom were among those celebrating the residency of the Vienna Philharmonic. (Reza Allahbakshi)

The elegant party décor was inspired by the paintings of Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, who was known for his Symbolist style. A legendary figure in the Vienna Secession Movement in the late 19th century, his imprint was evident throughout the Westin Ballroom, which was adorned in vibrant splashes of color and expressive floral displays. The crowd enjoyed a multi-course Sunday supper raising additional funds in support of music education in Orange County. With considerable grace, both Elizabeth Segerstrom and her close friend and fellow arts advocate Maria Manetti Shrem accepted the Philharmonic Society’s Performing Arts Visionary Awards.